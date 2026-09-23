Safe Plates for Food Managers Training in Forsyth (Register by Sept 30)

In person, ‘Food Safety Manager Training’ is being offered in Forsyth County

Looking to get your Certified Food Protection Manager certification?

Registration is now open for an upcoming in-person ‘Safe Plates for Food Managers’ Safety training course in November.

Spots are limited Registration deadline is Sept 30.

Questions? Contact Virginia Lopez with the Forsyth Cooperative Extension at (336) 703-7867.

Email virginia_lopez@ncsu.edu

Details…

Safe Plates for Food Managers is an evidence-based, interactive course developed by NC State University.

It prepares participants for a CFP-ANSI-accredited exam from the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals. Instructors will be on-site to guide you through the material and lead the exam review.

This certification is accepted by Forsyth County Food Inspectors and is equivalent to ServSafe!

Schedule & Location:

Training Dates: November 2 & 3 | 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Exam Date: November 4 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Forsyth Co. Dept. of Public Health (799 Highland Ave, Room 2, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)

Registration Deadline: September 30th

Cost: $70 for NCDPI | $135 for all other food-related industries requiring certification (Cost covers training booklet, exam, light snacks, and certificate)

Information about the training. Registration deadline is September 30, 2026:

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/safe-plates-for-food-managers-training-certification-forsyth-county/