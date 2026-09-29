Tuesday News September 29, 2026

Red White and Moo

Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday…thru Oct 11at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Today is national Coffee Day

Sip on coffee dals from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, 7-Eleven, Circle-K and Dairy Queen.

Sheetz is offering a free self-serve coffee with any purchase Tuesday – Thursday.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, Sept 29…

Stokesdale Christian Church = 2pm – 7pm

Habitat Davie ReStore on Hwy 158 in Advance = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Looking to get your Certified Food Protection Manager certification?

Registration is now open for an upcoming in-person ‘Safe Plates for Food Managers’ Safety training course’ in November. Registration deadline is this Wednesday, Sept 30.

Contact Virginia Lopez with the Forsyth Cooperative Extension at (336) 703-7867.

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/safe-plates-for-food-managers-training-certification-forsyth-county/

Alert: Old Town Water Tank Maintenance continues through Thursday.

The affected area includes Reynolda Road, Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Murray Road, and Bethabara Park Boulevard. Work is expected to be completed by 5pm Thursday.

Some water customers in Winston-Salem may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration. Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Traffic Alert in Lewisville (Detour in place)

Shallowford Road is CLOSED between Williams Road and Sunny Acres Drive while crews construct a new roundabout at Great Wagon Road.

NC-DOT: The closure is expected to remain in place through Dec 18, 2026.

Update: The Blue Ridge Parkway is now open from Blowing Rock to Linville Falls.

According to the Fall Color Guy, locations including Cone Manor, Price Lake, Rough Ridge, and the Linn Cove Viaduct are all now accessible on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

*Get Fall foliage updates in the High Country from Dr Howie Neufeld (Fall Color Guy)

each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ and online at https://fallcolorguy.org/

“I have cerebral palsy… What’s your problem?” Evangelist David Ring passed away in his sleep on Saturday (Sept 26) at the age of 72. This sad update was posted by his sister (Jo Ruth Ring) over the weekend. Born with cerebral palsy, David Ring was a well-known Christian evangelist who inspired millions around the world.

Auto pay interest rate reduction student loan borrowers, deadline is Sept 30.

The U.S. Department of Education announced in July that it would offer a 1% interest rate cut for borrowers who enroll in automatic payments.

The reduction is available for borrowers with Direct Loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2012. NOTE: If you’re currently enrolled in auto pay, you do not need to take any action and you don’t need to contact your loan servicer to receive this benefit. You’ll receive the larger interest rate reduction through June 30, 2028, as long as you remain in auto pay and continue repayment on your federal student loans. https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/auto-pay-interest-rate-reduction

Bring your Bible to School Day is THIS Thursday (OCT 10) Last year over 1.3 million people participated along with 70,000 schools that were represented!

Sponsored and supported by Focus on the Family. www.bringyourbible.com

NC-DMV is moving to an all-electronic registration system effective October 1st.

Starting Wednesday, NC-DMV will no longer issue printed vehicle registration cards or license plate stickers. What this means for you:

You still need to pass an inspection and renew your registration annually

You don’t need to display a sticker or carry a physical card starting Oct. 1

Go to ncdmv.gov/registration for more details.

Update: A portion of Highway 12 on Pea Island along the southern Outer Banks is expected to reopen to northbound traffic on Wednesday.

There is no timeline yet for when southbound traffic will reopen. An emergency ferry between Rodanthe and Stumpy Point will continue running 24 hours a day.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/state/nc-12-outer-banks-reopens-northbound-traffic-wednesday-ncdot/83-94f8cfd1-7e2c-4e73-8af9-1ef360955098

The new interim superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (Randy Bridges) will be sworn in later today. Bridges, who officially begins on Oct 1, will serve a nine-month contract or until a permanent superintendent is found.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_7a1185b5-8d7c-4c44-8671-86795a2fb011.html

Actor Dennis Haskins, best known as Principal Belding on “Saved by the Bell,” has died at age 75. No cause of death has been announced. Haskins was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018. https://www.wxii12.com/article/dennis-haskins-saved-by-the-bell-principal-dies-at-75/73934161

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Set up your profile now. Volunteer registration begins later this week…

– Registration for Charlotte opens at 8am on October 1 (Thursday)

– Registration for Boone opens at 8am on October 2 (Friday)

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

TIPS: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis…

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8

Our verse today is from John 15:5 NLT

“…I am the vine; you are the branches.

Those who remain in me (or Abide in me), and I in them,

will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing”

Abiding in Jesus is about consistently living in His presence, whether our lives are filled with joy or weighed down by struggle. It’s about allowing His Word, His love, and His Spirit to shape us daily. Abiding requires time and intention—it’s not rushed or sporadic. Jesus invites us to abide in Him because He knows that’s where we will find true life, lasting joy, and the fruit that glorifies God.

Abide in Jesus… https://www.lifeway.com/en/articles/i-am-statements/i-am-the-true-vine