Monday News September 28, 2026

First Full Week of Fall: Sunny and dry…

Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday…

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme: “Red White and Moo” (a nod to America’s 250th)

Lowe’s Home Improvement is piloting their drone delivery service at the Lowe’s store in Matthews. The partnership with DoorDash via Alphabet’s Wing Aviation covers lightweight items, with drones carrying up to 2.5 pounds per flight.

The initial rollout focuses on lightweight items that the company said are often “easily forgotten yet critical to finishing any home improvement task.”

https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/lowes-partners-doordash-alphabets-wing-aviation-drone-delivery-service

Sunday marked 2-years since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Western North Carolina (Sept 27, 2024). Update from Baptists on Mission on Helene recovery…

1,195 Helene home rebuilds have been completed with 182 rebuilds in progress and 29 new home constructions in progress. Note: Baptists on Mission volunteers will be working for the next 4-5 years to help with rebuild efforts in Western NC.

https://baptistsonmission.org/Mission-Projects/By-Mission-Type/Disaster-Relief/Hurricane-Helene

A portion of Highway 12 remains CLOSED in both directions from Sea Oats Dr to Oregon Inlet Rd in Dare County due to weekend flooding. www.facebook.com/NCDOTNC12

“Avengers Endgame: Encore” #1 in theaters. *This is a re-release of the 2019

film ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday” which comes out in theaters Dec. 18.

‘Daniel and the Fiery Furnace’ still in the Top 10 (#9) in its 2nd weekend.

Review: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/daniel-and-the-fiery-furnace-2026/

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Looking to get your Certified Food Protection Manager certification?

Registration is now open for an upcoming in-person ‘Safe Plates for Food Managers’ Safety training course’ in November. Registration deadline is this Wednesday, Sept 30.

Contact Virginia Lopez with the Forsyth Cooperative Extension (336) 703-7867.

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/safe-plates-for-food-managers-training-certification-forsyth-county/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, Sept 28…

First Baptist Church in Hillsville, Virginia = 11am – 4pm

Pilot Mountain First United Methodist = noon – 4:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Set up your profile now. Volunteer registration begins soon…

Charlotte location – Registration opens at 8am on October 1 (Thursday)

Boone location – Registration opens at 8am on October 2 (Friday)

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

TIPS: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*Reminder: National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

17 veterans die by suicide EACH DAY. Veteran Suicide is a crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis…

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8

The State Health Department has launched a toolkit to help share information about new rules for NC Medicaid. More information on changes to NC Medicaid on our website, wbfj.fm.

https://medicaid.ncdhhs.gov/beneficiaries/medicaid-is-changing?utm

Medicare annual Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, with any changes taking effect on January 1. Details and resources at wbfj.fm

‘FAFSA’ sign up launch has begun! https://studentaid.gov/

Note: 85% of students will get some level of federal student aid, if they sign up!

A Forsyth County resident has a confirmed human case of West Nile virus.

*Eliminating standing water is one of the best ways to reduce mosquito-breeding areas around your house. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/forsyth-county-reports-confirmed-human-case-west-nile-virus/83-ee22a1be-002d-4f41-a7e2-ad46aee7dfe9

Two people were injured in a shooting during a ‘336 Meets event’ at Caraway Speedway in Randolph County on Saturday night.

The suspect (22-year-old Derek Luther Marshall) is expected to appear in Randolph County District Court later this morning. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/two-injured-in-shooting-at-caraway-speedway/83-01e1ab75-34aa-4233-a0e6-bea4f93484e0

Update: The Blue Ridge Parkway is now open from Blowing Rock to Linville Falls.

According to the Fall Color Guy, locations including Cone Manor, Price Lake, Rough Ridge, and the Linn Cove Viaduct are all now accessible on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

*Get Fall foliage updates in the High Country from Dr Howie Neufeld (Fall Color Guy)

each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ and online at https://fallcolorguy.org/