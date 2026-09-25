Friday News September 25, 2026

First Weekend of Fall will be sunny, mild and dry…

*Three months till Christmas day…

ONE WEEK until the start of the Carolina Classic Fair

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2 – 11 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme: “Red White and Moo” (a nod to America’s 250th)

Today is Quesadilla Day

Food Service Employees Day

See Something, Say Something Awareness Day

Pour yourself a cup of ambition. It’s Dolly Parton Day! (9- 2- 5)

Today is Sept. 25th (9-2-5), a wink at Dolly’s hit song “9 to 5.”

Remembering the best of Dolly Parton, who passed away in August at 80.

So, whether it’s dusting off your rhinestones, donating a book or lip-syncing to your favorite Dolly tune…(we) will always LOVE you!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, Sept 25

Hugh Chatham Health in Elkin = 10am – 2pm

Hurley Family YMCA in Salisbury = 10am – 2pm

St. Matthews Episcopal in Kernersville = 10:30am – 3pm

Grace Episcopal Church in Lexington = noon – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

An off-shore Nor’easter is causing significant beach erosion and coastal flooding along our Outer Banks due to high winds and rough surf.

A portion of Highway 12 remains closed or partially blocked. www.facebook.com/NCDOTNC12

High School Football (Week 6) Friday, Sept. 25

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_11d7b4bf-4b0e-443b-bb04-8ec27f37cbf0.html

HP Andrews at Ledford

Southern Guilford at Central Davidson

Lexington at Randleman

Atkins at Forbush

Bishop McGuinness at Winston-Salem Prep

Carver at Reidsville

East Wilkes at West Wilkes

North Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Playing at home

North Stokes, South Stokes, and Starmount

On the road…

Thomasville, Elkin and Walkertown

***After the game, turn up CrossRoad Radio at 10pm on WBFJ.

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Set up your profile now. Volunteer registration begins soon…

Charlotte location – Registration opens at 8am on October 1 (Thursday)

Boone location – Registration opens at 8am on October 2 (Friday)

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

TIPS: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*Reminder: National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

Faith…Culture…Food…Fun

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival happening Saturday + Sunday (10am – 6pm)

Hosted by the Bible Church of Clemmons on Harper Road.

Worship night at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze this Saturday in Hamptonville

Caleb & John along with Breanna Nix and Mickey Bell.

Salvation message from Craig Church. *Bring your lawn chair. Spend the day

Mayberry Days continue thru Sunday in Mt Airy

*Mayberry Days Parade takes over Main Street this Saturday morning (9am)

The parade route will travel from Truist Bank to the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Bookmarks annual Festival of Books and Authors. Saturday’s FREE events will take

place between 9-5pm across five different venues in downtown Winston-Salem.

The High Point Police Department Community Day

Family-friendly event happening this Saturday (Sept 26) from 10am-2pm at the Morehead Recreation Center on Price Street in High Point. Totally FREE event!

K9 Unit free demo (11:30am). www.highpointnc.gov/394/Community-Engagement

College Football (Sat, Sept 26) https://ncfootballnews.com/north-carolina-college-football-schedules/

Wake Forest at Louisville (noon)

APP State at NC State (7:30pm)

WSSU at Virginia State (1pm)

Duke hosting William & Mary (3:30pm)

North Carolina (BYE)

Sunday (Sept 27) is the 2-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene

that devastated parts of Western NC on Sept 27, 2024

Update: The Blue Ridge Parkway is now open from Blowing Rock to Linville Falls.

According to the Fall Color Guy, locations including Cone Manor, Price Lake, Rough Ridge, and the Linn Cove Viaduct are all now accessible on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

*Get Fall foliage updates in the High Country from Dr Howie Neufeld (Fall Color Guy)

each Friday morning (6:20am) on WBFJ and online at https://fallcolorguy.org/

Box Office: ‘Daniel and the Fiery Furnace’ in theaters across the Triad.

Review: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/daniel-and-the-fiery-furnace-2026/

Check out movie + music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family

www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/

Our WBFJ verse of the day is Matthew 6:33

“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you” (NKJV)

“Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need” (NLT)

This passage is a core teaching from Jesus during his Sermon on the Mount.

May this truth encourage us (as Believers) to prioritize God’s kingdom and righteousness above all else. May we focus on His will, while trusting that our needs will be met…