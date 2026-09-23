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Home Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 27, 2026)

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 27, 2026)

wbfj-verne
September 23, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne …

(Sept 27, 2026) Listen now…

 

Wally and Verne chat with singer / songwriter Zach Williams about family, Fall, flannel and food.

Zach Williams expands on his Revival Nights Tour coming to Greensboro, the passing of Dolly Parton, and making pasta in his new Reality Podcast Kitchen area!

Plus his parents new devotional, “God’s Heart for the Parodical”

*Revival Nights Tour with Zach Williams (Cochren & Co and Christian Hohn) at the Tanger Center in Greensboro Thursday, October 1 at 7pm. www.wbfj.fm

 

Plus…

 

Food vendor inspections are going on – before and during – the Carolina Classic Fair

Verne chats with Nora Sykes and Daygan Shouse with Forsyth County Environmental Health

Learn more about food handling, prepping and proper storage.

Common issues and challenges facing fair food vendors.

Good old fashioned ‘hand washing’ and hand sanitizer is crucial for staying health and safe!

…and Nora and Daygan reveal their favorite ‘Fair Food’ (when they are NOT inspecting Fair food!)

https://www.co.forsyth.nc.us/hhs/environmental_health.aspx

*The Carolina Classic Fair opens next Friday, October 2 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

 

Plus…

 

In person, ‘Food Safety Manager Training’ is being offered in Forsyth County

Virginia Lopez, with Forsyth Cooperative Extension, shares about the ‘Safe Plates for Food Managers’ Safety training course’ in November.

Spots are limited. Registration deadline is Sept 30.

Looking to get your Certified Food Protection Manager certification? Contact Virginia Lopez at (336) 703-7867.

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/safe-plates-for-food-managers-training-certification-forsyth-county/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 27, 2026)

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