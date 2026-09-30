Wednesday News September 30, 2026

Grab that cup of ambition?

Following its debut at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop this Summer, Dolly’s

‘Cup of Ambition’ coffee line is now available nationwide – online and in stores.

Every cup of Cup of Ambition coffee helps support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and its mission to inspire a love of reading in children from birth to age five.

https://cupofambition.com/

Sheetz is offering a free self-serve coffee with any purchase thru Thursday.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Sept 30…

Davie Medical Center, Hwy 801 (Bermuda Run) = 11:30am – 4pm

Jamestown Presbyterian Church on Guilford College Road = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Red White and Moo: Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday…thru Oct 11at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Looking to get your Certified Food Protection Manager certification?

Registration is now open for an upcoming in-person ‘Safe Plates for Food Managers’ Safety training course’ in November. Registration deadline is this Wednesday, Sept 30.

Contact Virginia Lopez with the Forsyth Cooperative Extension at (336) 703-7867.

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/news/safe-plates-for-food-managers-training-certification-forsyth-county/

Auto pay interest rate reduction student loan borrowers,

deadline is midnight tonight (Sept 30).

The U.S. Department of Education announced in July that it would offer a 1% interest rate cut for borrowers who enroll in automatic payments.

The reduction is available for borrowers with Direct Loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2012. NOTE: If you’re currently enrolled in auto pay, you do not need to take any action and you don’t need to contact your loan servicer to receive this benefit. You’ll receive the larger interest rate reduction through June 30, 2028, as long as you remain in auto pay and continue repayment on your federal student loans. https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/auto-pay-interest-rate-reduction

NC-DMV is moving to an all-electronic registration system effective October 1st.

Starting Thursday, NC-DMV will no longer issue printed vehicle registration cards or license plate stickers. What this means for you, on the News Blog.

You still need to pass an inspection and renew your registration annually

You don’t need to display a sticker or carry a physical card starting Oct. 1

Go to ncdmv.gov/registration for more details.

Bring your Bible to School Day is THIS Thursday (OCT 10) Last year over 1.3 million people participated along with 70,000 schools that were represented!

Sponsored and supported by Focus on the Family. www.bringyourbible.com

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is collecting NEW pillows

during the month of September for their Center of Hope Family Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off at their location (N Trade St) Mon-Fri, 8:30-4:30.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis…

Call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December? Set up your profile now. Volunteer registration begins later this week…

– Registration for Charlotte opens at 8am on October 1 (Thursday)

– Registration for Boone opens at 8am on October 2 (Friday)

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

TIPS: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

Alert: Old Town Water Tank Maintenance continues through Thursday.

The affected area includes Reynolda Road, Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Murray Road, and Bethabara Park Boulevard. Work is expected to be completed by 5pm Thursday.

Some water customers in Winston-Salem may notice water pressure fluctuations or temporary discoloration. Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

Traffic Alert in Lewisville (Detour in place)

Shallowford Road is CLOSED between Williams Road and Sunny Acres Drive while crews construct a new roundabout at Great Wagon Road. Detour thru Dec 18, 2026.

Traffic Alert / Parking Info around the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Oct 3)

Wake Forest Football at home this Saturday during the Carolina Classic Fair!

Wake Forest vs Stanford. Kick off at noon on Saturday…

FREE Shuttles Available

Fair guests are encouraged to use the two FREE shuttle lots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday to avoid traffic congestion. Parking first-come, first-served basis on gameday:

2400 Reynolda Lot—FREE Shuttle

Church Lot at 3730 University Parkway—FREE Shuttle

Parking Fees during the Wake Forest game…

Pepsi and Senior Services parking lots—$40 (first-come, first-served)

Second Harvest and Whitaker Lofts parking lots—$30 (first-come, first-served)

Parking fees will return to $10 in the evening after football traffic clears.

The FREE shuttles will run through 11 p.m. on October 3.

Visit app.godeacs.com/football_parking for parking maps and more information.

For more information about the Carolina Classic Fair, please wbfj.fm