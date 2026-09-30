Wednesday Word

I Corinthians 9:24 –

24) Don’t you realize that in a race everyone runs, but only one person gets the prize? So run to win!

Running… Somebody said, “If you see ME Running you can count on the fact that it’s Only because Someone is Chasing me!”

Yep, the older I get, the more I can almost agree with that. But back when I was a youngster I used to run the 440 Relay. There were Two Main Things to learn in that race; First, Hang on tight to the baton—that is until it’s time to pass it on. The Second thing was, Pay attention to where you want to end up, and do NOT look to the Right or Left. Understanding those things and actually Doing those things allowed me a number of Successful races.

Paul is telling us, here in I Corinthians 9:24, that we are All in a “Race.” This Life is not only often busy, it’s also often Very Unpredictable. So, on those days when everything just seems to get completely out of sync, and you get to the point that you just no longer Know what’s Right or Left—Remember where you want to End Up… …and where we should ALL Want to end up is in GODS WILL!

We’re already in HIS GRACE—and Thank GOD FOR That because that means there’s GRACE IN The RACE—but, in order to do what we know as the RIGHT Thing (the GOD Thing), we MUST Continue in a Forward Motion with our Eyes on the MOST IMPORTANT Thing Ahead of Us… …We MUST Keep Our Eyes ON JESUS!

Do That and you are Guaranteed to FINISH the RACE in which GOD HIMSELF Placed You!!!

TRACY