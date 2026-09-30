American Pickers returning to North Carolina in November!

Do you have some interesting ‘stuff’??

Such as vintage motorcycles and scooters, old advertising signs, toys, oil and gas station memorabilia, pedal cars, bicycles, early furniture, vending machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes, folk art or military items?

Anyone interested in American Pickers “PICKING” through your stuff, check out their website americanpickers@cineflix.com

or call (646) 493-2184

Note: They want to know your name, phone number, location, photographs and a description of your ‘stuff’ or collections.