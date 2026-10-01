Thursday News October 01, 2026

2026 College Fair TODAY at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Open to the public = 5:30pm-7pm Thursday evening

Financial aid and FAFSA Workshop from 7pm – 8pm

Sponsored by WS/FC…CFNC…and Crosby Scholars.

FREE. Registration is required at https://app.strivescan.com/registration

Interested in volunteering at an Operation Christmas Child processing center in November or December?

Volunteer registration for Charlotte is now open!

Registration for Boone opens Friday morning at 8am.

https://occvolunteersignup.com/?utm_source=OCC26-PC-Volunteer-Registration-Save-the-Date-Email&utm_

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old

Weekday shifts usually have much better availability than weekends

TIPS: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/6-tips/?utm_

*National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 16–23…

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, October 01…

Rural Hall Elementary School = 1pm – 5:30pm

Flat Rock Elementary School in Mount Airy = 1pm – 5:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

South Fork Church Of Christ in Winston Salem = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NC-DMV moves to an all-electronic registration system.

Starting TODAY, you will no longer be issued a printed vehicle registration card or license plate sticker. What this means for you,

You still need to pass an inspection and renew your registration annually

You don’t need to display a sticker or carry a physical card starting TODAY.

More details at wbfj.fm (NEWS) ncdmv.gov/registration

Back in 1981: The compact disc (CD) format was officially unveiled and demonstrated to the public in 1981. Commercial manufacturing and sales did not begin until 1982.

https://historyofinformation.com/detail.php?entryid=1189

September ends hurricane-free in the Atlantic for the first time in 32 years.

September is ‘normally’ the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season but El Niño-driven winds have suppressed activity this year. Actually, 2026 still hasn’t produced a hurricane at all. *We average 7 hurricanes in the Atlantic between May and November.

www.cnn.com/2026/10/01/weather/el-nino-september-hurricane-season-climate

Reaching the unreached…

A new resource designed to reach Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities around the world with the gospel has been launched by biblical media company RevelationMedia in partnership with the International Mission Board (IMB).

The animated resource will present the Gospel of Luke word-for-word in American Sign Language (ASL), with the characters themselves signing throughout the story rather than using a sign-language interpreter at the bottom of the screen.

https://www.christiandaily.com/news/gospel-of-luke-presented-entirely-in-sign-language-to-reach-millions-of-deaf-people

MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS.

In person early voting begins October 15. Election Day is November 3

Use the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) website for up-to-date voter info.

Don’t wait to update your voter information or register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections (where you live) with questions.

Traffic Alert in Lewisville (Detour in place)

Shallowford Road is CLOSED between Williams Road and Sunny Acres Drive while crews construct a new roundabout at Great Wagon Road. Detour thru Dec 18, 2026.

Deep Discounts in October (Clark Howard)

iPhones. Camping Gear. Grills. Outdoor Furniture.

And Smoke Detectors…

October is Fire Prevention Month. Be on the lookout for huge discounts on safety-related items such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

https://clark.com/save-money/october-deals/

Carolina Classic Fair: New Food Items…

Peach Cobbler on a Stick

Fruit Shaped Ice Cream

Hot Honey & Pimento Cheese Pickle Chips

Street Elote

…traditional Mexican street corn made from grilled or boiled corn on the cob slathered in a creamy sauce, cheese, and chili powder

Cap’n Crunch Korean Corn Dog

—Mozzarella coated in dough, rolled in Cap’n Crunch, fried and topped with cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of whipped cream for dipping sauce.

Press Release: CarolinaClassicFair.com.

Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday…thru Oct 11at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.