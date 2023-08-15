WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home “See a Victory” sustains kidnapped aid worker in Haiti

“See a Victory” sustains kidnapped aid worker in Haiti

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

“See a Victory” The nurse who was abducted in Haiti and held for 13 days alongside her baby daughter is speaking out after their safe return, revealing the Elevation Worship song that sustained her during the terrifying ordeal.

Alix Dorsainvil saying that ‘See a Victory’ by Elevation Worship “was my battle cry during the most difficult moments. There’s a part (of the song) that says, ‘You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good.’ And that is what (the Lord) is already doing and will continue to do.”  Alix continues, “God was so very present in the fire.  I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,”

Alix serves with the Christian ministry El Roi Haiti in Port-au-Prince. Read more…

https://www.faithwire.com/2023/08/14/freed-american-nurse-breaks-silence-reveals-christian-song-that-was-battle-cry-while-held-hostage-in-haiti-god-was-so-very-present/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 15, 2023

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
August 15, 2023

‘Back to School Bash’ at Wallburg Town Park Saturday (Aug 19) 10-1pm

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

Prayers for the Forbes family

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

Tuesday News for August 15, 2023

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2023

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 14, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.