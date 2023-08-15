“See a Victory” sustains kidnapped aid worker in Haiti

“See a Victory” The nurse who was abducted in Haiti and held for 13 days alongside her baby daughter is speaking out after their safe return, revealing the Elevation Worship song that sustained her during the terrifying ordeal.

Alix Dorsainvil saying that ‘See a Victory’ by Elevation Worship “was my battle cry during the most difficult moments. There’s a part (of the song) that says, ‘You take what the enemy meant for evil, and you turn it for good.’ And that is what (the Lord) is already doing and will continue to do.” Alix continues, “God was so very present in the fire. I am completely humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer for myself and my sweet baby both during and following our time in captivity,”

Alix serves with the Christian ministry El Roi Haiti in Port-au-Prince. Read more…

https://www.faithwire.com/2023/08/14/freed-american-nurse-breaks-silence-reveals-christian-song-that-was-battle-cry-while-held-hostage-in-haiti-god-was-so-very-present/