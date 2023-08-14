WHAT'S NEW
Pray for Maui: Importance of local radio during natural disasters

August 14, 2023

Praying for the residents of Maui.

The blaze that devastated the historic town of Lahaina (Lou-HI-nuh) last week is now the deadliest US wildfire in over 100 years.  Island officials are trying to create hotel space for homeless survivors. An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Samaritan’s Purse is on the ground in Maui. ‘Ministries teams along with Billy Graham Rapid Response Team chaplains are on the island to provide emotional support and spiritual comfort. Volunteer teams will soon be helping homeowners in recovery and clean up as affected areas are accessible. In the coming days, relief supplies will make their way to the island via…”  https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/responding-to-hawaiis-wildfires/

 

The importance of local radio during natural disasters.  With most cell phone service knocked out on the island of Maui due to last week’s wildfires, local radio is serving as the lifeline for many of the affected residents. Local radio hosts are relying on information from listeners who do have phone service and are able to call in. “People are desperate. Babies need diapers and formula. The elderly need their medication,” one caller said. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen will provide 3 daily radio updates beginning this week.

https://www.insideradio.com/free/with-wildfires-still-burning-maui-residents-count-on-local-radio-for-information/article

 

