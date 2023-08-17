WHAT'S NEW
What goes into making a 'Heavenly Cake'? Steve Rogers explains…

wbfj-verne
August 17, 2023

Have you considered entering the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest‘? Entry deadline is September 1, 2023!  There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17). CLICK HERE TO ENTER: carolinaclassicfair.fairentry.com/Fair/Sig…In/18684

What goes into making a ‘Heavenly Cake’?

Steve Rogers, director of special foods, at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, shared his fair food wisdom with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) while encouraging our listeners to sign up for ‘Food Contests’ at this year’s Carolina Classic – especially the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’.

Listen now…

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs September 29 – October 08, 2023

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs September 29 – October 08, 2023
The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ will happen Saturday evening, October 07, 2023. carolinaclassicfair.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (AUG 20, 2023)

