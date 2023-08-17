Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer vacation months. But the need for blood remains!

*Schedule your appointment today thru this special link https://tinyurl.com/WBFJ-Blood-Donor

Verne (WBFJ Radio) chats with Wes Haynes local rep with the American Red Cross about the urgent need for blood donors across the Piedmont Triad. Wes will discuss some of the requirements to give. Using Rapid Pass to answer all of those important questions before you donate. The donation process explained step-by-step. And a big take-away, get the American Red Cross ‘blood app’.

Listen to our conversation…

WBFJ and the American Red Cross are teaming up for a week long ‘virtual’ blood drive this Monday – Friday, August 21-25, 2023.

*Schedule your appointment today thru this special link https://tinyurl.com/WBFJ-Blood-Donor

-As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 20, 2023)