Thursday News: August 17, 2023

Fact: Blood donations go down during the summer month! But the need remains the same. If you can donate blood, please do! Join WBFJ for our ‘virtual’ Blood Drive with the American Red Cross (AUG 21-25). *Schedule your appointment today thru a special link on our website www.wbfj.fm.

Hundreds still without power after strong storms on Tuesday in Guilford county. For a second night in a row, many people can’t cook a meal at home. That’s why Pleasant Garden Baptist Church open their doors (and ‘grills’) on Wednesday night serving up hotdogs and hamburgers – to feed those in need.

“You really see the community come alive, you have neighbors wanting to help neighbors, and that is what we want to be as a church…”

-Johnathon Lawson, student pastor at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church.

https://myfox8.com/news/thousands-still-without-power-in-guilford-county-as-storm-cleanup-continues/

Today is Thrift Shop day!!

What thrifted items sell best?

Clothing. Clothing is the largest revenue generator in Thrift Stores, accounting for a third (31%) of the industry’s revenue.

One of the most expensive items found at a thrift store?

In 1991 a man paid $4 bucks for an old picture in a wooden frame at a flea market in Adamstown, Pennsylvania. He took it home and discovered a document hidden behind the picture. That copy of the Declaration of Independence sold for $2.4 million dollars at auction. 😊

Tip: Buy THESE 31 items at a thrift store and save lots of money!!

https://thediymommy.com/31-items-you-should-always-buy-at-the-thrift-store-for-your-home/

Fresh from the patch? OREO Pumpkin Spice cookies back on store shelves!

*vanilla cookie with pumpkin spice filling 😊

First official day of FALL is September 23…

More than 1,000 people are still ‘unaccounted for’ a week after those devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Officials are now warning Maui residents not to drink tap water in certain parts of the island! -CBN News

Assisting those in need.

On the Big Island of Hawaii, Operation Blessing, teaming up with Youth with a Mission (YWAM), with a focus on getting long-term supply items to those affected in Maui. Things like generators, gas grills, tents, tarps, baby diapers, flashlights and batteries.

https://www.ob.org/mc/obdisaster/?mot=058569&utm_campaign=ob-2023-hawaii-wildfires-digioh&utm

Samaritan’s Purse has now deployed 17 tons of relief supplies including solar lights, and hygiene kits to provide immediate relief to survivors.

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/responding-to-hawaiis-wildfires/

This year’s Madden NFL 24 video game soundtrack will feature Christian artists (as heard on CrossRoad Radio!) including Lecrae and Andy Mineo (MEN-E-o)

*CrossRoad Radio with Dave Friday and Saturday nights (10-1am) only on WBFJ! www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/madden-nfl-24-soundtrack-feature-big-christian-music-artists-another-win-kingdom?utm

Food…Fun…Fellowship.

CWC Winston-Salem (Christ Wesleyan) hoisting their ‘Back to School Bash’

this Saturday (Aug 19) from 10am til 1pm at Wallburg Town Park. FREE event!

Hot dogs, games, FREE school supplies and great music!

Look for with the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine! (Dennis and Verne)

Details and directions on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.cwc.ws/cp/

A UK study says we’re at our happiest after turning 50

Researchers found that a majority of Brits (72%) aged 50-70 are happier with their lives now – with 53 emerging as the average age when they achieve ‘true happiness’. Over 50% said they are having more fun now than they did when they were in their 20s and 30s.

And according to the research, the nifty-fifty group say that they now realize what is most important to them. They are happy with themselves. And a third say that they are more comfortable financially in their 50s.

Other factors to embrace life at 50 (or is that 53)…

being able to embrace imperfections, having the confidence to decline unwanted social engagements and not taking life too seriously. https://50sowhat.com.au/53-age-happiest/#:~:text=And%20according%20to%20the%20research,they%20are%20more%20comfortable%20financially.

The owners of Star Auto on South Main Street in High Point saying that seven cars were stolen from their lot and auto repair store in the past two days. Fox 8 reporting that three of the cars have been recovered. High Point police are investigating the car thefts.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/high-point-auto-lot-reeling-from-after-7-cars-stolen/

‘Pink is the new green’? ‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie ever at the box office in US theaters, racking in over $537 million. CNN

Pro-tennis in the Twin city.

Watch singles + doubles matches from some of the best tennis players in the world at the Winston-Salem Open beginning this Saturday (Aug 19).

*Kids’ Day at the Winston-Salem Open this Saturday sponsored by Atrium Health / Brenner Children’s Hospital. Children ages 6-12 can enjoy tennis-related activities at Truist Field (where the Deacs play their home football games). Register today! https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/en/tournament/special-events

*Also, you can get a FREE ticket for opening day of the Winston-Salem Open this Saturday just by bringing three non-perishable food items or five school supply items. Details at https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

**Supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and The Educator Warehouse.

The Winston-Salem Open runs August 19 – August 26, 2023