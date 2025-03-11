WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Suitcase Giveaway supporting Foster Kids

Suitcase Giveaway supporting Foster Kids

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2025

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle giveaway event  is happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road near Gumtree Road in the Midway community on Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm.Free event. Pizza. Prayer tent. Learn more about becoming a Foster parent

Contact Overflow Church by calling (336) 306-9530  www.overflowchurchnc.com/

 

Learn more about Fostering by contacting Genevieve Traversy.     Call (603) 553-5390   EMAIL: genevieve.traversy@yahoo.com

Focus on the Family’s new Foster Care initiative ‘Wait No More’ at www.waitnomore.org

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News for March 11, 2025

wbfj-verne
March 11, 2025

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 11, 2025

FEMA Deadlines (Helene Recovery)

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

“Doing the Most Good”

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

Participants needed for osteoarthritis study

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025

Monday News for March 10, 2025

wbfj-verne
March 10, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.