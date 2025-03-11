Suitcase Giveaway supporting Foster Kids

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle giveaway event is happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road near Gumtree Road in the Midway community on Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm.Free event. Pizza. Prayer tent. Learn more about becoming a Foster parent

Contact Overflow Church by calling (336) 306-9530 www.overflowchurchnc.com/

Learn more about Fostering by contacting Genevieve Traversy. Call (603) 553-5390 EMAIL: genevieve.traversy@yahoo.com

Focus on the Family’s new Foster Care initiative ‘Wait No More’ at www.waitnomore.org