Thursday, News for March 20, 2025

Today is the First day of Spring

It’s FREE cone day at DQ. Find out what DQ is giving away on Free Cone Day (plus enter for a chance to win free cones for a year) online at https://www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/free-cone-day/

Wind Advisory for Surry and Wilkes later this evening Snow showers in the northern Mountains including Boone and Blowing Rock…

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen remains in the HIGH range. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

TONIGHT: The Arc of Davidson County is holding its FREE Community Resource Fair for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) TONIGHT (March 20).

Location: Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville from 6:30-8pm

Students, families and educators invited. For more information (336.248.2842).

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/ti1bv8hqxs14qbaltev1hjgaivm0kg

March Madness: NCAA Basketball Tournament / Big Dance (Men) Thursday…

HPU: The Panthers vs Purdue at 12:40pm

Clemson: The Tigers vs McNeese State at 3:15pm

UNC-Wilmington: The Seahawks vs Texas Tech at 10:10pm tonight

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/basketball/

March Madness Food Deals include Arby, Wendy’s, KFC, Outback and Moe’s

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/03/20/march-madness-2025-food-deals-specials-freebies/82514233007/

Today is UN International Day of Happiness

The world’s happiest country? For the eighth year in a row … it’s Finland!

Researchers credited the country’s strong social support systems, high trust levels and a less materialistic mindset.

*The United States falling to #24 – its lowest ranking yet in the report.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/worlds-happiest-countries-2025-wellness/index.html?utm

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, March 20, 2025

Guilford College United Methodist Church in Greensboro = 1:30 – 6pm

First Presbyterian Church in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: During the month of March, the American Red Cross will perform free A-1-C testing on successful blood donors. Also, donate blood and receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card by email.

“To a child in Foster care, a suitcase represents DIGINITY’

Attention Foster parents. Learn more about Focus on the Family’s ‘Wait No More’ Suitcase bundle FREE giveaway supporting local children in Foster Care happening at Overflow Church on Old Lexington Road in the Midway community this Friday (March 21) from 5:30-8pm. Contact info, call Genevieve at (603) 553-5390 www.overflowchurchnc.com/

Traffic Update: Hwy 29/70 (Business 85) in Davidson County

Near Davidson-Davie Community College.

*Northbound drivers have a new exit ramp to the college parking lot. Those heading to Old Greensboro Road must continue north and turn left onto Evans Road.

Update: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth CROP Hunger Walk raised over $100,000 dollars in 2024 ($100,820). The Awareness Walk held in October was the fourth largest fundraising year for the CROP Hunger Walk. Funds will help fight hunger locally thru Crisis Control Ministry and Sunnyside Ministry as well as Church World Service (globally). Mark your calendar: The 2025 CROP Hunger Walk is set for Sunday, October 19th at Corpening Plaza in Downtown Winston-Salem.

If you want to join the planning committee, contact Abbey McCall at 336-770-1621 or email amccall@crisiscontrol.org. Updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cropwalkforsyth

The Carolina Classic Fair is looking for a few good ‘volunteers’.

Volunteer submissions are due by April 6. surveymonkey.com/r/CCF_volunteer_app

The Carolina Classic Fair happening October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, details at CarolinaClassicFair.com.

No Mow March? The city of Winston-Salem is urging residents to participate in ‘No Mow March’, to help support our pollinators. *Residents will NOT be cited for the height of their lawns during the month of March. Check out our interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCG_5gdtC-w

Three inches high? Experts suggesting that for your FIRST mow of the season, aim to cut your lawn to a height of 3 to 3.5 inches to encourage new growth.

This low mow will cut off the brown winter grass blades and open up the soil to the warm spring sunlight. Be careful not to scalp your lawn.

Are you prepared? Natural disasters and unexpected situations can happen at any time, impacting you and your family. Learn how to be prepared for any emergency.

*St John’s Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem is hosting a family-friendly DISASTER PREPAREDNESS event this Saturday morning (March 22) from 8:30am – noon.

Parents bring your kids, there will be programs available for them, too.

*Coffee and donuts provided, as well as a free hot dog lunch!

Visit https://stjohnsws.com/disaster-preparedness/ to learn more and to register

Location: St. John’s Lutheran is located at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem