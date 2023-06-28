Summer Safety Tips: Staying Safe Outdoors 

Dr Seth Hawkins, a Wilderness medicine expert, is assistant professor of emergency medicine at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist. Dr Hawkins is also the Medical director for N.C. State Parks

Dr Hawkins shares tips to keep safe this summer while enjoying the outdoors.

Rip Currents can be deadly. What to do if caught in a rip current: If caught in a rip current on the coast, always swim parallel to shore. Once free of the current, swim diagonally to shore.

Heat exhaustion vs Heat stroke Heat exhaustion is a fairly routine condition, but heat stroke is life-threatening. Signs of heat stroke can include seizures, agitation, confusion, slurred speech or loss of consciousness, although an altered mental status is the main sign. When someone is suffering from heat stroke, you should immediately call 911 and immerse the person in or douse them with cold water. Signs of heat exhaustion can include nausea, fatigue, dizziness, weakness or rapid pulse. Someone suffering from heat exhaustion can recover by resting in the shade and drinking cool fluids.

SUMMER HEAT: Use caution (and common sense) while working and playing outside this summer during extreme heat.

Links: https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases/2021/05/Tips-from-Wilderness-Medicine-Experts-on-Staying-Safe-Outdoors

