Best sunscreens for 2023

wbfj-verne
June 27, 2023

The ‘best tested’ sunscreens for 2023 from the experts at Good Housekeeping…

Banana Boat Light As Air Face Weightless Protection (Lotion SPF 50)

Hawaiian Tropic Skin Defense Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 50)

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+

BEST VALUE SPRAY: Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

Budget friendly: Equate Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Value Size SPF 50.

            *Bottom Line: The ‘best’ sunscreen…is the one you apply liberally and us often!

Good Housekeeping (expert information)

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g1288/best-sunscreens/

Get the EWG APP (from Environmental Working Group) sunscreen choices.  https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/report/executive-summary/

