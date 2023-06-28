Wednesday Word

A few years back I, for the first time, heard someone say, “Slow Your Roll.” I had no idea what it meant, so I asked them, and they told me it meant, “Hang on there and stop moving so fast.” I have to admit that I find myself saying that every now and then to TIME… “Hey Time! Slow Your Roll!” Nevertheless, here we are already at June 28, 2023. The Older you are the More that means to you.

But taking the Month and the Date – 6-28 – I decided to do something that I don’t normally do. I decided to look up a 6th Chapter and 28th Verse from the New Testament. I settled on Luke 6:28 – (JESUS Speaking says) –

“Bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you.”

Now if I were teaching that Verse at my Church (or anywhere else for that fact)

I might see some in the congregation roll their eyes or tuck their head, meaning they might find that Verse a Challenge. Do You?

It’s not easy to do that, is it? And you might find it even Less easy when you see the definition of Three words from this Verse…

First, BLESS: “Speak Well of, that is… Praise (them).” The Greek word for “BLESS” is actually where we get our English Word—EULOGY.

Second, DESPITEFULLY USE (You): It’s referring to those who may Threaten, Insult or Slander you, those who Falsely Accuse you.

So, What Say You? – Are You Ready on this June 28, 2023 (or any Other day for that matter) to actually do Just the Opposite of those who Despitefully Use you—Are you Ready to—BLESS Them? … … SELAH!