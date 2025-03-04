WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Alpha Pregnancy Support offers Hope to hurting women

March 4, 2025

Empowering women.
Supporting families.
Offering hope
…that’s the mission of Alpha Pregnancy Support

Verne (WBFJ Radio) chats with Amy Graham, Executive Director of Alpha Pregnancy Support.

Alpha Pregnancy Support offers a variety of services including FREE monthly ultrasounds. Volunteers are always needed.

Domestic violence abuse. The Abortion Pill. DIAPERS?
Just some of the challenges facing women (and families) in a crisis pregnancy situation.

You can support Alpha Pregnancy through one time or monthly financial donations. Baby clothing and gently used baby items are also needed. Prayer is always appreciated!

Their ‘Spring for Life’ Fundraising Dinner and Silent Auction is happening May 01, 2025 at the Holt House in Lexington.

alphapregnancysupport.com/
Phone: 336-901-3918

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 09, 2025)

