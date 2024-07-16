SUN@5: Are you ‘prepared’ for an emergency?
‘You can’t predict, but you can prepare’
August Vernon, Emergency Management Director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will explain the importance of being ‘prepared’ with Verne (WBFJ Radio).
Three things every individual and family should have during an emergency situation…
A preparedness kit.
A preparedness plan.
A way to get information!
Shortly after becoming director back in 2018, August Vernon and his department were met with several ‘preparedness’ challenges including tropical storms, ice storms, the multi-year closure of Business 40, a school shooting, protests, a solar eclipse and the COVID-19 pandemic!
August Vernon will also explain his nickname, ‘Mayhem’??
*Check out these preparedness tips at these links
https://www.cityofws.org/339/Be-Ready
*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 21, 2024)