SUN@5: Are you ‘prepared’ for an emergency?

‘You can’t predict, but you can prepare’

August Vernon, Emergency Management Director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, will explain the importance of being ‘prepared’ with Verne (WBFJ Radio).

Three things every individual and family should have during an emergency situation…

A preparedness kit.

A preparedness plan.

A way to get information!

Shortly after becoming director back in 2018, August Vernon and his department were met with several ‘preparedness’ challenges including tropical storms, ice storms, the multi-year closure of Business 40, a school shooting, protests, a solar eclipse and the COVID-19 pandemic!

August Vernon will also explain his nickname, ‘Mayhem’??

*Check out these preparedness tips at these links

https://www.cityofws.org/339/Be-Ready

https://www.readync.gov/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 21, 2024)