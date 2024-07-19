Friday News for July 19, 2024

Much needed rain in the forecast through the weekend

Join WBFJ and Disciples of Grace ministries this Saturday for a Youth Car Wash Fundraiser and school supply collection event at Kings Hot Dogs in Rural Hall

(near the Tractor Supply). Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine

at Kings Hot Dogs in Rural Hall between 10 and 1pm!

Champion warehouse sale continues at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Champion brand apparel, footwear and accessories = $10 or less.

The sale runs thru Monday (July 22). TODAY: 10am – 7pm

HOURS will vary Saturday: 10am – 4pm …Sunday: 10am – 7pm…Monday: 10am – 5pm.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?

Biscuitville has been named the “Best Fast Food Breakfast” in the United States, according to USA Today’s 10Best. Biscuitville, based in Greensboro, now has 84 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. https://biscuitville.com/pressroom/

New this morning: The CrowdStrike global technology outage is having an impact in the Triad this morning with some businesses and systems reporting networking and equipment issues. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has said the issue is not believed to be a security incident or cyberattack, but rather a faulty update for computers running Microsoft Windows, according to the Associated Press. The key link appears to be whether the companies use Microsoft cloud-based services.

Update: #NC-DMV offices are unable to assist customers this morning due to the current global Microsoft and CrowdStrike outage. NCDMV is monitoring the situation along with NCDIT and will resume service once the outage has been repaired.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/triad-hospitals-pti-banks-affected-by-crowdstrike-technology-outage/article_94f1684e-45d2-11ef-aea2-036dd1ac39e8.html?

Election 2024:

Donald Trump accepted his Party’s nomination for President last night in Milwaukee.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/trump-comes-out-fighting-after-rally-shooting-5-takeaways-from-rncs-last-night/

The White House still saying that President Biden will stay in the race for President…

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/19/politics/inside-president-joe-bidens-campaign/index.html

Congratulations to the Arcadia Ducks who captured the season-ending Davidson County Aquatics Association swim meet that was recently held in Thomasville. Reeds came in second, followed by Midway, Lexington, Brookside, Denton and Welcome.https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/arcadia-takes-county-swim-meet-championship/article

The Town of Wallburg is celebrating its 20th anniversary (as a town) this Saturday morning (July 20) from 9am till noon at Wallburg Town Park.

Activities and food. All are invited.

A University of California study suggests that 85% of the things we worry about, never actually happen. “For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control” 2 Timothy 1:7

(July 21) Sunday is National Ice Cream Day

Creamy deals can be found at several …

Dairy Queen

Cold Stone

Dippin’ Dots

Friendly’s is offering 89 cent ice cream cones (now through July 21)

Baskin-Robbins (Sunday – Saturday / July 21 – July 27)

“Believe it or not, it’s about 3 months until peak Fall (leaf) color season”

(mid-October). -Professor Howie Neufeld (aka the Fall Color Guy)

Christmas in July! Senior Service will distribute personal hygiene items through ‘care packages’ to senior adults they serve across Forsyth County – with your generosity.

Wanna participate? Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31.

*For a list of items needed or to make a monetary gift go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Thanks to Joel McIver for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show on Thursday.

With 23 weeks left until Christmas, (yes, some of us are counting), The Hallmark Channel announcing this week that Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, has been cast in its upcoming Christmas film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

*No word on whether there will be a Taylor Swift sighting??

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/entertainment/donna-kelce-hallmark-christmas-movie/index.htm

Garlic and onions? Basil, sage, and rosemary? What about Grapefruit?

These are foods that experts suggest help repel mosquitoes. If you really want to keep mosquitoes away, experts suggest wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants. And liberal amounts of insect repellent. But if you want to kick things up a notch, it doesn’t hurt to add some basil, grapefruit, and garlic to your diet, too.

https://www.foodandwine.com/foods-that-repel-mosquitoes-8671461

Milestone: Samaritan Ministries served its 5 millionth meal this morning.

Founded back in 1981, Samaritan Ministries is an interdenominational, volunteer-based Christian ministry that serves Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

*Volunteers served the first meal (vegetable soup) on March 2, 1981, to 26 guests.

*The average number of guests served daily in 2024 = 344

The Samaritan Ministries Soup Kitchen and Samaritan Inn Shelter are open 365 days and nights a year to serve people in need in our community.

For more information, visit samaritanforsyth.org.

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

You can check to see if the state has any unclaimed cash under your name using the link at https://www.nccash.com/