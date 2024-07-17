WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ – ON THE ROAD…

WBFJ – ON THE ROAD…

wdecker_wbfj
July 17, 2024

  • Location:  Kings Hot Dogs at Rural Hall  (DISCIPLES OF GRACE MINISTRIES)
  • Date:  July 20, 2024
  • Time:  10-1 
  • Event:  car wash (as youth fundraiser) and backpack giveaway donation drive (backpack giveaway will be held on August 3, 2024)
  • Donations requested:
    • money
      • Cash
      • cash app ($worldwideDGM)
    • backpacks
    • 5 star notebooks
    • Pocket folders
    • Pencil cases and pouches
    • Large erasers
    • Crayon packs
    • Marker packs
    • Colored pencil packs
    • scissors
    • calculators
    • portable pencil sharpeners
    • Glue sticks
    • rulers
    • Looseleaf paper
    • tabbed notebook dividers
    • highlighters
    • Ballpoint pens
    • 3-hole punch
    • Lunch boxes
    • Hand sanitizers
    • USB flash drives
    • Wired earbuds
    • Water bottles (clear only)
    • Combination locks
    • Sticky notes (like post-it notes)
    • Book covers

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 17, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 17, 2024

Wednesday News for July 17, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 17, 2024

SUN@5: Are you ‘prepared’ for an emergency?

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2024

Tuesday News for July 16, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 16, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.