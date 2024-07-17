WBFJ – ON THE ROAD…
- Location: Kings Hot Dogs at Rural Hall (DISCIPLES OF GRACE MINISTRIES)
- Date: July 20, 2024
- Time: 10-1
- Event: car wash (as youth fundraiser) and backpack giveaway donation drive (backpack giveaway will be held on August 3, 2024)
- Donations requested:
- money
- Cash
- cash app ($worldwideDGM)
- backpacks
- 5 star notebooks
- Pocket folders
- Pencil cases and pouches
- Large erasers
- Crayon packs
- Marker packs
- Colored pencil packs
- scissors
- calculators
- portable pencil sharpeners
- Glue sticks
- rulers
- Looseleaf paper
- tabbed notebook dividers
- highlighters
- Ballpoint pens
- 3-hole punch
- Lunch boxes
- Hand sanitizers
- USB flash drives
- Wired earbuds
- Water bottles (clear only)
- Combination locks
- Sticky notes (like post-it notes)
- Book covers
- money