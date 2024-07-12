Champion apparel warehouse sale coming soon

HanesBrands is helping parents and students get ready for back-to-school with a five-day warehouse sale of Champion apparel, footwear and accessories. The 5-day-sale will take place next week Thursday – Sunday (July 18-22) at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*All items will be priced at $10 or less -and there will be daily doorbuster deals.

Operating hours: noon to 7 p.m. July 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 21; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22.

The back-to-school sale is an offshoot of annual Hanesbrands community sale.

Read more: https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?