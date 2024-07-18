Thursday News for July 18, 2024

‘A wet and unsettled pattern’ expected across the Piedmont Triad thru the weekend. Periods of heavy rain possible, which could also result in local flooding starting later on Friday into the Weekend.

Big Sale begins today at noon. HanesBrands is hosting a 5-day warehouse sale of Champion apparel, footwear and accessories starting today at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. *All items $10 or less. The sale runs TODAY (July 18) thru Monday (July 22). HOURS will vary: Thursday: noon to 7 pm…Friday 10am – 7pm…Saturday: 10am – 4pm …Sunday: 10am – 7pm…Monday (July 22): 10am – 5pm. https://journalnow.com/news/local/hanesbrands-to-hold-back-to-school-sale-items-will-be-10-or-less/article_a4320500-3fbc-11ef-8fde-27c40739c885.html?

State health officials in Raleigh are celebrating the 2nd anniversary of

the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

9-8-8 connects users with trained counselors who offer crisis support and provide access to community-based resources. In those two years, crisis counselors in North Carolina have responded to nearly 190,000 calls, texts, and chats. Since 988 made its debut, chat and text options in Spanish have been added, along with specialized services for veterans. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. https://988lifeline.org/

Study: ‘Night owls’ are smarter? Research on 26,000 people finding that those who stay up late scored better on intelligence, reasoning and memory tests. And no matter when you fell asleep – people who slept between seven and nine hours a night scored higher in cognitive tests. https://www.theguardian.com/science/article/2024/jul/11/night-owls-cognitive-function-superior-to-early-risers-study-suggests

Prayers for relief! As southeast Texas slowly recovers from Hurricane Beryl, lingering power outages, food shortages, and intense heat are compounding difficulties

for residents and disaster response teams alike. *Continue to pray for volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Blessing helping in the recovery efforts.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/oppressive-heat-lingering-power-outages-challenge-beryl-recovery-southeast-texas?utm_source=news

With 23 weeks left until Christmas, (yes, some of us are counting), The Hallmark Channel announcing this week that Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, has been cast in its upcoming Christmas film, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

*No word on whether there will be a Taylor Swift sighting??

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/15/entertainment/donna-kelce-hallmark-christmas-movie/index.htm

Thanks to Joel McIver for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share a little Christmas in July! Senior Service will distribute personal hygiene items through ‘care packages’ to senior adults they serve across Forsyth County – with your generosity.

Wanna participate? Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31.

*For a list of items needed or to make a monetary gift go to www.seniorservicesinc.org

Election 2024: Ohio Senator JD Vance formally accepted the GOP nomination for vice president Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

*Former President Trump will address the RNC tonight, his first speech since the assignation attempt on his life last Saturday in Pennsylvania. https://gopconvention2024.com

www.newsnationnow.com/politics/2024-election/jd-vance-trump-vp-candidate/

President Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House. CDC: Covid-19 levels across the US continue to rise.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/17/politics/joe-biden-tests-positive-covid-19/index.html?utm

*Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to make a campaign appearance in Fayetteville later today.

https://www.wral.com/story/7-themes-to-watch-during-kamala-harris-s-return-to-north-carolina/21530494/

The Nasdaq had its worst day since December 2022 on Wednesday.

Tech stocks are getting slammed after a new report said the Biden administration plans to crack down on Chinese chipmakers Some good news: The Dow closing at another record high – above 41,000 for the first time- on Wednesday.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/17/markets/us-markets-selloff/index.html?utm

Investigation continues into that deadly high-speed crash on Walker Avenue in Greensboro early Wednesday morning that claimed the lives of three teenagers and injured a Greensboro police officer. https://www.wxii12.com/article/3-teenagers-dead-and-1-greensboro-officer-injured-after-collision-on-walker-avenue/61628893

“A Heavenly Experience” There’s something new at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. It’s a 45-minute worship experience called “All Creation Sings”, inspired by Psalm 148 which declares, ‘Shout praises to the LORD!’ The Museum of the Bible teamed up with a group called CREATR featuring CCM artists Brandon Lake, Kari Job, Cody Carnes, Phil Wickham, Brooke Ligertwood, and Chris Tomlin.

The worship experience poses the question: What is worship?

“These artists all lending their voices – before you go into the experience – so that your heart and your mind is prepared to talk about worship and what it is and who deems it worthy. Worship is so much more than Sunday morning…”

-Garrett Hinton, with the Museum of the Bible

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/bible-museums-new-worship-exhibit-gives-viewers-foretaste-heaven?

A call to praise to the Lord from all Creation

‘Shout praises to the LORD!

Shout the LORD’s praises in the highest heavens.

All of you angels, and all who serve him above,

come and offer praise.

Let all things praise the name of the LORD’ –Psalm 148:1, 2, 5 CEV