Monday News for July 22, 2024

Much needed rain in the forecast

FINAL DAY: Champion warehouse sale at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds till 5pm!

Champion brand apparel, footwear and accessories = $10 or less.

Election 2024: President Joe Biden has dropped out of the Presidential race, ending his re-election bid on the Democratic side. Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to move forward as the Presidential candidate on the Democratic side. On the short list of names for VP include Governor Roy Cooper.

*Former President Trump will hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Wednesday https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2024/07/20/trump-to-hold-rally-this-week-in-north-carolina

Secret Service Director Kim Cheadle (cheed-dull) testifying on Capitol Hill this morning.

An independent commission will review the performance of the Secret Service – as well as state and local authorities – before, during and after Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally on July 13.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday during his 3-day visit to the US this week.

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

Go to https://www.nccash.com/ to see if you or a family member has unclaimed cash.

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake shook the High Country early Sunday morning.

The quake was reported between Blowing Rock and Lenoir. Reports of people feeling the earthquake have been seen on social media as far away as South Carolina.

Christmas in July! Senior Service will distribute personal hygiene items through ‘care packages’ to senior adults they serve across Forsyth County – with your generosity.

Wanna participate? Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

A University of California study suggests that 85% of the things we worry about, never actually happen.

“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power, love and self-control” 2 Timothy 1:7

Traffic Alert: Water Main Break in Winston-Salem

Acadia Avenue is CLOSED between Freeman and Hollyrood streets in Winston-Salem.

Detours are in place. Details at www.cityofws.org/citylink