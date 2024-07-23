Tuesday News for July 23, 2024

Much needed rain in the forecast

Today is ‘Sprinkles’ day (like sprinkles on a donut?) 😊

July is also Pickle month and Watermelon month

Christmas in July! Senior Service is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Forsyth County – with your generosity. Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Countdown to the Summer Games in Paris.

The Olympic games are set for this Friday (July 26) through August 11th.

But, some events happen BEFORE the opening ceremonies this Friday (July 26) including soccer and rugby events which start this Wednesday (July 24) as well as archery and handball which begin this Thursday (July 25).

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/23/all-to-know-about-the-paris-olympics-2024-schedule-sports-venues-dates#:

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice Lane) in WS = 11:30am – 3:30pm

Advance Methodist Church (Hwy 801) in Advance = 1:30pm – 6pm

Stokesdale UMC = 2pm – 7pm

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

WFMY NEWS 2 Blood Drive at Piedmont Hall (Greensboro Coliseum) = 9am – 6pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church (Noble St) in WS = 2pm – 6:30pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Traffic Alert: watch your ‘speed’ this week? Law Enforcement will be out in force during the ‘Speed Wrecks Lives’ campaign, created to ‘help reduce speeding and prevent car accidents’. Speeding accounts for 25% of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide. Remember: The posted speed limit is not a suggestion; it is the law.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/

You could have unclaimed cash waiting for you in Raleigh

Go to https://www.nccash.com/ to see if you or a family member has unclaimed cash.

Chick-fil-A dethroned? The annual USA-Today Best Restaurant ‘readers’ poll’ has Mexican chain Del Taco at the top spot with KFC as the second most popular fast-food chain with Chick-fil-A falling to #3? Chick-fil-A’s bump to the third spot was shocking considering the restaurant spent nine years dominating the best fast-food restaurant list.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/chick-fil-dethroned-beloved-restaurant-chain-falls-first-third-place

CNBC: North Carolina ranks as one of the top states for business in the US.

The Tarheel state got high marks in many of the ten categories used to determine the rankings, scoring HIGH in business friendliness, workforce and economy growth.

https://myfox8.com/news/business/north-carolina-ranks-as-a-top-state-for-business-in-the-united-states/

It’s Watermelon season.

How to pick the perfect watermelon?

If it’s uniform size and heavy– it’s sweet.

Elongated? It’s watery.

An orange field spot is a sign of full flavor.

Don’t get that confused with a white spot, that’s little to no taste.

Now, most watermelons have brown webbing or scratches on them. The more the webbing, make sweeter it is.

Look for a yellow spot on the bottom of the watermelon, known as the “field spot,” to determine its ripeness. The yellower the spot, the riper the watermelon.

When the outside of the melon is dark and dull it’s ripe.

What about the ‘thump test’?

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/how-to-pick-a-perfect-watermelon-and-pineapple-look-for-the-outside-of-the-melon-round-heavy-webbing-an-orange-spot-not-white/83-27f3a14d-a8ac-49db-8c21-f40e1deaba2a

Update: First Baptist Church of Dallas, where Dr. Robert Jeffress is the senior pastor, held Sunday services at the Dallas Convention Center – after a four-alarm fire that severely damaged a portion of the 134-year-old Historic Sanctuary last Friday.

While mourning the severe damage to the Victorian-style structure, Pastor Jeffress stated, “It’s not the building, it’s what that building represents: it represented the bedrock foundation of God’s Word that never changes. We are going to rebuild and recreate that sanctuary as a standing symbol of truth. We can count on the goodness and power of God to sustain us in the days ahead.”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/historic-dallas-chapel-connected-pastor-robert-jeffress-burns-4-alarm-fire

Breaking this morning: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheadle (cheed-dull) has resigned, amid scrutiny of security lapses related to the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania * President Biden said a new Secret Service director will be ‘appointed soon’. The post does not need Senate approval. https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/23/politics/secret-service-director-kimberly-cheatle/index.html

NEW: President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening about his decision to drop out of the current Presidential race. (8pm)

https://apnews.com/article/biden-drops-out-2024-election-ddffde72838370032bdcff946cfc2ce6

*Former President Trump will hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Wednesday https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2024/07/20/trump-to-hold-rally-this-week-in-north-carolina

The number of stolen cars across Greensboro is on the increase.

The most targeted cars include Hyundai and Kia vehicles as well as Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers. There have been over 800 stolen vehicles reported in Greensboro so far this year.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-police-say-car-thefts-rising/