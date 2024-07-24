Wednesday News for July 24, 2024

A ‘Flood Watch’ for the Piedmont Triad through Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected later today into Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches likely. Flash Flooding may occur in urban areas. Creeks + streams may rise out of their banks. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Today is (International) Self-Care day. A day for all of us to prioritize self-care and make it a part of our lifestyle. *Read more about ‘self-care’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The great commandment teaches that self-care is not selfish. Jesus practiced good self-care, as did Paul and the other apostles

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/marriage/you-cant-give-to-others-what-you-dont-already-have/

Yes, Self-Care IS a Christian Discipline.

https://sojo.net/articles/yes-self-care-christian-discipline

“A biblical understanding of ‘self-care’”

https://erlc.com/resource/why-we-need-a-biblical-understanding-of-self-care/#

Christmas in July: 5 months till Christmas Eve ???

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 18-25, 2024

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

Details at samaritanspurse.org https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

The largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States is back in the Triad.

The 58th annual AAU Junior Olympics began TODAY (July 24) and lasts through Aug. 3.

The Greensboro Coliseum will host nine of the 12 sports, while the Greensboro Aquatic Center hosts swimming and North Carolina A&T hosts track and field. Field hockey will hold matches at Kentner Stadium on the Wake Forest campus in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/sports/greensboro-triad-to-host-58th-aau-junior-olympic-games/article_1ca35e95-dbf5-517b-bec4-0699b6a0592b.html?utm

Ladies Flag Football: Three Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools – Carver, Mount Tabor and West Forsyth – are expected to field teams for an inaugural season of girls’ flag football this Fall. Flag football is not yet sanctioned by the NC-HS-AA.

ls from Guilford County for league play. The Carolina Panthers Foundation is providing start-up money for uniforms and equipment.

https://journalnow.com/sports/are-you-ready-for-some-girls-flag-football/article_785c15d4-4911-11ef-a48a-33399d60990a.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Countdown to the Summer Games in Paris.

The Olympic games are set for this Friday (July 26) through August 11th.

But, some events happen BEFORE the opening ceremonies this Friday (July 26) including soccer and rugby events which start TODAY (July 24) as well as archery and handball which begin this Thursday (July 25).

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/23/all-to-know-about-the-paris-olympics-2024-schedule-sports-venues-dates#:

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 24, 2024

WFMY NEWS 2 Blood Drive at Piedmont Hall (Greensboro Coliseum) = 9am – 6pm

Tom A. Finch YMCA (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church (Noble St) in WS = 2pm – 6:30pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Christmas in July! Senior Service is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Forsyth County – with your generosity. Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Traffic Alert: watch your ‘speed’ this week? Law Enforcement will be out in force during the ‘Speed Wrecks Lives’ campaign, created to ‘help reduce speeding and prevent car accidents’. Speeding accounts for 25% of all traffic-related fatalities nationwide. Remember: The posted speed limit is not a suggestion; it is the law.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/

Update: First Baptist Church of Dallas, where Dr. Robert Jeffress is the senior pastor, held Sunday services at the Dallas Convention Center – after a four-alarm fire that severely damaged a portion of the 134-year-old Historic Sanctuary last Friday.

While mourning the severe damage to the Victorian-style structure, Pastor Jeffress stated, “It’s not the building, it’s what that building represents: it represented the bedrock foundation of God’s Word that never changes. We are going to rebuild and recreate that sanctuary as a standing symbol of truth. We can count on the goodness and power of God to sustain us in the days ahead.”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/historic-dallas-chapel-connected-pastor-robert-jeffress-burns-4-alarm-fire

President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office TONIGHT at 8pm about his decision to drop out of the current Presidential race.

https://apnews.com/article/biden-drops-out-2024-election-ddffde72838370032bdcff946cfc2ce6

*Former President Trump will hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte later this evening.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2024/07/20/trump-to-hold-rally-this-week-in-north-carolina

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress around 2pm. https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/21/politics/kimberly-cheatle-secret-service-director/index.html?utm_