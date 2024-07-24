Wednesday Word

I recently had the privilege of spending a week “On Mission” without ever leaving Winston-Salem. This unique opportunity sequestered our group away from home, church, work and the things that tend to busy our lives. During this period, we experienced the pouring out of God’s love in our community in ways that we might not have otherwise pursued.

Yes, there were familiar sights and we travelled some of the same roads. Yet, in that familiarity, we discovered a different side to the norm. In that place, in that moment, God’s work was beautifully executed.

The takeaway is now that I am on this side, those roads, neighborhoods and communities look a lot different. God pouring His heart into me, into us, provides a heavenly perspective on the life He wants us to live. My daily commute calls me to care. Everyone has a story. Everyone has a soul. Everyone has saving grace to be gained.

The ministries that are pouring the love of Christ into our community deserve our attention, prayers and support. We applaud churches that make similar attempts of outreach. As individuals, we align with those that do the good work of the Kingdom as the Gospel reaches all.

O my son, give me your heart. May your eyes take delight in following my ways. Proverbs 23:26