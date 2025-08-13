SUN@5: Cover the City Project

‘Covering the city with warmth and love’

Amanda Foster Anderson, Executive Director of Cover the City Project, shares more about the ever expanding mission of helping those in need by working with partner agencies in our community.

Cover the City Project was formed in 2013 to support the homeless population during the coldest times of the year. The non-profit organization has expanded to numerous chapters in the Piedmont Triad and beyond. Monthly collection item for August = Pet Food

Special event: Community of Warmth luncheon on October 1st kicks off their ‘Warm Wednesdays’

Ways to donate and volunteer .https://www.coverthecityproject.org/

Cover the City Project is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (August)

Plus…

Pollinator Palooza in Forsyth County

Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Extension Agent shares more about the value and importance of pollinators

Stop by the Forsyth Cooperative Extension Office on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem on Friday (August 22) from 10-2pm to celebrate the importance of pollinators and native plants. There will be info, games, activities, a photo booth, and honey tasting.

You can also participate in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census. You don’t need to be an expert in insect identification and anyone can participate. It only takes 15 minutes of observation to add your data to the database. https://forsythncpollinatorpalooza2025.eventbrite.com

Note: If you can’t make it on Friday, a second event is planned for Tanglewood Park on Saturday (Aug 23) from 10 to noon.

INFO: https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu or call 336-703-2858

*As heard on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (August 17, 2025)