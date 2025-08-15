Friday News for August 15, 2025

Today is Best Friends day! It’s also Kool-Aid day!

The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return on Tuesday, August 26.

Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, August 15, 2025

Yadkinville UMC (West Main Street) = 12:30pm – 5pm

Cornerstone Christian Church (Hwy 801) in Mocksville = 1:30 – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Update: The State Auditor’s Office has released its findings on the multimillion-dollar budget deficit at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Thursday. The audit reveals years of overspending, incorrect budgeting practices and a lack of internal controls— but no embezzlement or fraud. Interim Superintendent Catty Moore will share more on the audit findings at the next school board meeting on Aug. 19.

https://www.wunc.org/2025-08-14/state-audit-of-ws-fcs-finds-years-of-overspending-poor-budgeting-practices-not-fraud

RECALLS

More than 55,000 hairdryers sold under the “Remington” brand have been recalled. The hair dryers lack an ‘immersion protection device’, which works to prevent ‘shock’ if the dryer falls into water while plugged in. Sold at Walmart, Target, and Amazon between March 2024 thru June 2025 ($30) https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Empower-Brands-Recalls-Remington-Hair-Dryers-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Electrocution-and-Shock-Hazards

DermaRite is voluntarily recalling certain antiseptic hand soaps over potential ‘life-threatening infections’ to individuals with a wound on their hand. https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/hand-soaps-recalled-nationwide-over-potential-for-life-threatening-infections/6365457/

Hurricane Update: Erin strengthened into a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph on Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to strengthen, likely becoming a Category 4 hurricane by Sunday. *Dangerous rip currents expected through the weekend along the North and South Carolina coast.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/15/weather/hurricane-erin-track-atlantic-climate-hnk

This year’s Municipal Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 9, for Forsyth County’s municipalities outside of Winston-Salem.

Residents in Rural Hall and Tobaccoville who wish to vote in the upcoming Sept 9th primary – have till 5pm TODAY (Aug 15) to complete their voter registration.

Municipal Elections Statewide set for November 4th, 2025.

Voter registration info here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

The Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday (August 16–23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

REMINDER: ‘Saturday Summer hours’ at select NC-DMV continue thru Aug 23

Walk-in services (8am – noon on Saturday mornings) at specific DMV locations.

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway

Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd

Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

(SAT) Christian Round-Up presents a Night of Worship with Ryan Stevenson and speaker Neal Hatfield this Saturday, August 16th at 6pm (Doors open at 5pm)

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Highway 21 in State Road, NC

FREE Admission. A love offering with be received.

https://www.mpbcstateroad.com/upcoming-events / https://www.facebook.com/dwayne.groce

Several High School Football Jamborees happening this evening

The Bill Hayes Pigskin Challenge TONIGHT at North Forsyth tonight.

Nine (area) teams will take part in the scrimmages including North Forsyth, Reynolds, Parkland, Walkertown, Lexington: Atkins, Glenn, Mount Tabor and Winston-Salem Prep.https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article

HiToms Triad Kick-Off Classic football jamboree tonight. (AUG 15)

Tonight’s session will feature:

High Point Central vs. Wheatmore

High Point Christian vs. Providence Grove

Ledford vs. Thomasville

T.W. Andrews vs. Southwest Guilford

East Davidson vs. Jordan-Matthews

Location: High Point Athletic Complex

https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/matchups-set-for-hitoms-football-jamboree/article_241823fb-c4f3-5cd6-86ec-810bcaae9991.html

*High School Football (regular season) begins next Friday night, Aug. 22.

Ending the war in Ukraine? President Trump and Russian leader Putin to meet in Alaska on Friday. The high-stakes meeting, which does not include the Ukrainian President, will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since 2019. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/trump-putin-summit-alaska-ukraine-war-russia-peace-live-updates-rcna224983

Reminder: Students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law. Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions. *Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Nutri-Grain has always been a snack for people on the go.

Sign up your favorite teacher for a chance to relax inside the mobile Nutri-Grain Lounge. That’s right. The Nutri-Grain Lounge is a relaxing supersized ‘breakroom’ with high-quality espresso drinks, cozy recliners, foot massagers, ambient lighting, soft music…and YES, lots of Nutri-Grain bars.

Simply go to @NutriGrain on Instagram to nominate your local high school for a chance to win a surprise Nutri-Grain Lounge visit this September.

The nomination window is open through next Friday, August 22.

Full details at https://www.kellanovaus.com/us/en/nutri-grain-lounge-contest.html