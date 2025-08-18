Monday News for August 18, 2025

Stay hydrated while outside today!

Back-to-School (students)

Mt Airy City

Gospel Light

Back-to-School reminder

BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Traffic Alert for Downtown Winston-Salem (August 18 – 19) cityofws.org/

Northwest Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Derry and Trade streets from 9am till 4pm (Mon + Tues) for water system improvements. Detour in place.

Hurricane Erin remains a Category 4 storm (as of 11am)

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from Carolina Beach to Kill Devil Hills.

State of Emergency has been issued for Dare County.

Mandatory Evacuations for Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island

Visitors must evacuate starting this morning (10am).

Residents must evacuate starting Tuesday morning at 8am. www.darenc.gov/hurricaneerin

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 18, 2025

Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, S Main in Kernersville = 11am – 3:30pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church, N Main in Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road, WS = 2pm – 7pm

Clemmons Library = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Bitter Sweet? Demolition of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge begins today (Aug 18) due to the significant structural damage from Helene last September, according to a press release from the Town of Lake Lure. Volunteers plan to build new gardens and hold classes in the town’s new Education Center. www.qcnews.com/hurricane-helene/lake-lure-flowering-bridge-will-be-removed-after-helene-damage-made-it-beyond-repair/

August 18, 1920: One hundred and five years ago, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified – guaranteeing American women’s right to vote.

https://abcnews.visitlink.me/krZcDS

The Winston-Salem Open continues thru August 23 (Saturday)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

Viewing tips on the News Blog

Find out more about Pollinator Palooza happening this Friday (Aug 22) at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem…on the News Blog!

The N.C. State Health Plan’s Board of Trustees voted last week to increase premiums for many of the 770,000 state employees who are covered by it. State Treasurer Brad Briner said increasing premiums was necessary to help the plan reach financial stability. https://www.wunc.org/health/2025-08-15/health-plan-hike-premiums-financial-overhaul

Praying for Peace: Israeli protesters demanding an immediate end to the war with Hamas and the release of the hostages blocked roads, especially in Tel Aviv, on Sunday.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/israeli-left-demands-end-gaza-war-netanyahu-warns-it-would-cause-oct-7th-repeat-over?

President Trump will host Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House today to further talks on a potential peace deal to end the Russian war with Ukraine.www.npr.org/2025/08/18/nx-s1-5505397/trump-zelenskyy-white-house-meeting-russia-ukraine

Reminder: Students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law. Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions. *Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Lexington: Walmart customers were welcomed inside the newly remodeled Neighborhood Market (the Green Walmart) on Hwy 64 in Lexington earlier this week. Several local non-profit organizations were recognized with $1,000-dollar grants…

Greater Things Outreach

First Hope Ministries

Cancer Services of Davidson County

The Junior Order Home United American Mechanics National Orphans

Marine’s Toys for Tots Program

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/newly-remodeled-lexington-walmart-neighborhood-market-re-opens-with-customer-centric-features-and-a-new-community-focused-mural

Nutri-Grain has always been a snack for people on the go.

Sign up your favorite teacher for a chance to relax inside the mobile Nutri-Grain Lounge. That’s right. The Nutri-Grain Lounge is a relaxing supersized ‘breakroom’ with high-quality espresso drinks, cozy recliners, foot massagers, ambient lighting, soft music…and YES, lots of Nutri-Grain bars.

Simply go to @NutriGrain on Instagram to nominate your local high school for a chance to win a surprise Nutri-Grain Lounge visit this September.

The nomination window is open through this Friday, August 22.

Full details at https://www.kellanovaus.com/us/en/nutri-grain-lounge-contest.html