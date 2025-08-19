Tuesday News for August 19, 2025

Back-to-School (students) = Redeemer School in Winston-Salem.

Today is Tuesday, August 19…

Project Homeless Connect

…for individuals experiencing homelessness in our community.

Today (Aug 19) from 11am till 3pm at 1200 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem.

FREE services and information available during the event!

Isaiah 58:7 = Urges believers to share their resources with those in need including feeding the hungry, providing shelter for the homeless, and clothing the naked. James 2:15-17 = Faith without works is dead. Action is required.

Hurricane Erin still churning in the Atlantic

Dangerous Rip Current advisories from Miami to New York!

A High Surf Advisory has been issued from Carolina Beach to Kill Devil Hills.

State of Emergency has been issued for Dare County. www.darenc.gov/hurricaneerin

Mandatory Evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands https://www.readync.gov/Erin

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will meet around 5:30pm this afternoon to vote on possibly cutting as many as 350 positions.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/parents-teachers-opposition-to-proposed-cuts/65813041

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

First Baptist Church in Kernersville = 1:30pm – 7pm

Palmyra Methodist Church, Hwy 8 in Germanton = 2pm – 6:30pm

Lutheran Church of Our Father in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Stokes-Rockingham Fire & Rescue in Pine Hall = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offering teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping experience for FREE, is open this afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Volunteers always needed! Questions: Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

*The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS, is open every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm), as well as the first and third Saturday of every month (from 9am – 11am). www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

Marketplace Cinemas Winston Salem

$5 Tuesday: $5 dollar (new release) movies, $5 dollar concessions…

Showtimes and movie details on their website MPCWS.com

The Winston-Salem Open continues (thru August 23)

…at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Last night: ATP rookie Stefan Dostanic, 23-year-old who helped Wake Forest win the national championship this spring, felt right at home at the Winston-Salem Open as he rolled to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Aleksandar Vukic. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/article

Reminder: Students entering kindergarten, 7th, and 12th grades must meet specific vaccination requirements, as mandated by state law. Parents have 30 days from the start of school to provide documentation of required vaccinations or approved exemptions. *Governor Stein has proclaimed the month of August as Immunization Awareness Month in North Carolina. www.dph.ncdhhs.gov/programs/epidemiology/immunization/schools

Find out more about Pollinator Palooza happening this Friday (Aug 22) at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem…on the News Blog!

Money back? AT&T has agreed to settle claims related to data breaches in 2024. Millions of customers will be eligible to file claims — and some could receive up to $7,500 dollars. https://www.cnn.com/2025/08/16/business/att-data-leak-settlement?

The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru August 23.

Viewing tips on the News Blog

Back-to-School reminder

BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.