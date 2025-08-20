WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 20, 2025

Cast-away

 

 

“Cast all your care on the Lord, because he cares for you”
1 Peter 5:7 NIV

 

The apostle Peter was as a fisherman before following Jesus.

So, Peter knew of ‘casting’ nets.

‘Cast’ is an action word, “to forcefully send out. Something you do with intention”

 

So, no matter what you are going through today –

Cast all your care…

All your anxiety…

All your burdens…

All your worries to the Lord, allow Him to carry the load of your stress,

…because he cares for you”

 

-Verne

 

 

Source for ‘cast’: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/cast

