Thursday News for August 21, 2025

Today is Senior Citizen Day

In the US, a “senior citizen” is generally considered someone aged 65 or older (think Medicare and Social Security benefits). When it comes to Senior Discounts…you can nab a deal starting at age 50 to 55. 😊

Today is Sweet Tea Day

Many of the steps in making sweet tea are universal; like boiling the water, adding the tea bags and sugar to taste. However, Southern Living suggesting a pinch of baking soda – to keep your tea looking clear and tasting smooth.

https://www.southernliving.com/food/drinks/how-to-make-the-best-sweet-tea

Dr. James Dobson, a tireless advocate for the traditional family and Biblical values, passed away earlier today at the age of 89.

Dobson, the son, grandson, and great-grandson of ministers, was a child psychologist by trade, a New York Times best-selling author and advisor to five U.S. presidents.

James Dobson founded ‘Focus on the Family’ in 1977.

https://cbn.com/news/us/legendary-evangelical-leader-and-founder-focus-family-dr-james-dobson-passes-away

Dobson is survived by his wife (Shirley) of 64 years, their children, Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura; and two beloved grandchildren.https://www.drjamesdobson.org/

“Don’t marry the person you think you can live with;

marry only the individual you think you can’t live without”

-one of the many timeless quotes from Dr James Dobson

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have issued their first new set of guidelines to help minimize hypertension since 2017. The new guidelines recommend to limit alcohol consumption (actually eliminate is better). Reduce daily salt intake. And get moving. Exercise is key with at least 75-150 minutes of physical activity every week, from cardio to weight training. www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/08/14/new-blood-pressure-guidelines-less-alcohol-earlier-treatment/85667682007/?

Re-Branding: What happened to the barrel and rocking chair?

Cracker Barrel has a new logo…for the first time in 48 years.

https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/cracker-barrel-new-logo-fall-menu-rcna225839

Pastor Greg Laurie (Harvest Christian Fellowship in southern California) is recovering from hip surgery. Good News: The procedure was successful.

In a statement posted on Facebook: “I want to express my gratitude for everyone’s prayers, which have “made a huge difference. (And the medical staff) were simply fantastic!” https://www.christianpost.com/news/greg-laurie-healing-from-surgery-family-thankful-for-prayers.html

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Thursday, August 21, 2025

Kernersville Family YMCA on West Mountain Street = 9am – 1:30pm

King Moravian Church on W Dalton Street (King) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Seventh Day Adventist Church, Old Winston Road (Kville) = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street (Thomasville) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

UPDATE: Hurricane Erin remains a Category 2 storm, slowly moving away from our coast. Highway 12, the main road along the Outer Banks, remains closed (in places) due to major ‘overwash’ with sand, water and debris covering sections of the roadway. Evacuation orders remain in place on Hatteras, Ocracoke, and in Corolla, as this evening’s high tide will be “especially impactful” in those areas, according to North Carolina Emergency Management Team.

https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-erin-storm-path-east-coast-08-20-25

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offering teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping experience for FREE, is open this afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Volunteers always needed! Questions: Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

*The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS, is open every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm), as well as the first and third Saturday of every month (from 9am – 11am). www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse

Serving food with a purpose. Providence Catering (a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina) recently opened its second restaurant concept – Fig & Olive Mediterranean Deli – inside the Stock + Grain Assembly food hall in downtown High Point on N. Elm St. close to Truist Point baseball stadium.

Fig & Olive Mediterranean Deli which opened July 17, offers a small selection of sandwiches and salad and grain bowls. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/article

Nutri-Grain has always been a snack for people on the go.

Sign up your favorite teacher for a chance to relax inside the mobile Nutri-Grain Lounge. Simply go to @NutriGrain on Instagram to nominate your local high school for a chance to win a surprise Nutri-Grain Lounge visit this September.

The nomination window is open through this Friday, August 22.

Full details at https://www.kellanovaus.com/us/en/nutri-grain-lounge-contest.html

Please continue to pray for the four individuals severely injured in that ‘coffee food truck’ explosion outside the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning.

All four employees of ‘Given Coffee’ food truck are being treated for burns..

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_60f2b32c-4e42-43ad-b969-506a999a1135.html

BTW: The WSPD Bomb squad was already in the area for training and heard the explosion.

They responded to provide aid to the victims. (Not a coincidence – Thank you Jesus).

Back-to-School reminder

BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

The Perseid meteor shower occurring nightly thru the weekend.

Viewing tips on the News Blog

The Winston-Salem Open continues thru this Saturday (Aug 23)

at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Find out more about Pollinator Palooza happening this Friday (Aug 22) 10 – 2pm at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem (News Blog).

Free. Great Homeschool field trip experience!