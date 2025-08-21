WHAT'S NEW
Dr James Dobson, remembered

August 21, 2025

Dr. James Dobson, a tireless advocate for the traditional family and Biblical values, passed away earlier today at the age of 89.  

Dobson, the son, grandson, and great-grandson of ministers, was a child psychologist by trade, a New York Times best-selling author and advisor to five U.S. presidents.

James Dobson founded ‘Focus on the Family’ in 1977.

https://cbn.com/news/us/legendary-evangelical-leader-and-founder-focus-family-dr-james-dobson-passes-away

Dobson is survived by his wife (Shirley) of 64 years, their children, Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura; and two beloved grandchildren.https://www.drjamesdobson.org/

“Don’t marry the person you think you can live with;

marry only the individual you think you can’t live without”

         -one of the many timeless quotes from Dr James Dobson

