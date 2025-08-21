WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5 for August 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
August 21, 2025

August is ‘National Wellness Month’

Fact: Blood donation goes down during the summer months, but the need for blood remains!

Donors of all blood types – especially those with type O positive or B negative blood – are urgently needed.

Wes Haynes with the American Red Cross explains how easy it is to give ‘the gift of life’.

Wes will step us through the process of blood donation. Who can give? First time givers. Prepping BEFORE you donate. And some special American Red Cross ‘promotions’ during August into September!

Listen to Wes and Verne…

 

During the month of August, the Red Cross will provide free A1C screening – a test commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes – for all donors who make a successful blood, platelet or plasma donation.Those who come to give through August 28, will receive a $15 e-gift card. Coming up: August 29 – September 21 = Get a ‘Snoopy’ (Peanuts) TEE!  RedCrossBlood.org/Test.

Call 1-800-Red Cross or download the Red Cross Blood App RedCrossBlood.org/

*Wes Haynes is District Manager, Donor Recruitment for the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region (American Red Cross).

 

PLUS…

 

September is National Preparedness Month

“You can’t always predict, but you can always prepare”

Leigha Cordell (WS/FC Emergency Management Department) shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the 3-day Basic CERT course coming up in September.

Listen to our interview…

Basic CERT class in Forsyth County – a 21 hour training course – coming up September 12-14, 2025. Learn how to be self-reliant during any emergency. Winston-Salem Fire Station 13 on Bethel Methodist Church Road (WS).  FREE. Limited to 25 people.

Details about the event…

https://www.cityofws.org/383/Community-Emergency-Response-Team-CERT

Forsyth CERT https://www.facebook.com/ForsythCERT

Ready Forsyth https://www.facebook.com/ReadyFORSYTH

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (August 24, 2025)

