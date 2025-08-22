Friday News for August 22, 2025

One month away = Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Lattes return this Tuesday (Aug 26)

Today on Focus on the Family daily broadcast: ‘Remembering Dr James Dobson’

Dr Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. Dobson is survived by his wife (Shirley) of 64 years, their children, Danae and Ryan; daughter-in-law Laura; and two beloved grandchildren. https://www.drjamesdobson.org/ Listen at 9pm on WBFJ

‘BEE’ part of the Great Southeast Pollinator Census Project!

Pollinator Palooza happening TODAY (Aug 22) 10 – 2pm at the Forsyth County Extension office on Fairchild Drive in Winston-Salem

Free. Great Homeschool field trip experience!

Pollinator Palooza 2.0 happening this Saturday morning (10-noon) at Tanglewood Park (Arboretum) in Clemmons. Free. Great Homeschool field trip!

*Learn more about the Pollinator Count this weekend on News Blog https://gsepc.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, August 22, 2025

Fulton Family YMCA, West Hanes Mill Road (WS) = 8:30am – 12:30pm

Shady Grove Global Methodist in Wallburg = 1:30pm – 6pm

Reeds UMC on Old Hwy 64 = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Hurricane Erin (UPDATE) Warnings and Advisories are still posted from the Carolinas to New England. Sections of Highway 12 (at Hatteras and Ocracoke) remain closed due to major ‘overwash’. The Outer Banks still dealing with the threat of dangerous rip currents and coastal flooding into the weekend. https://islandfreepress.org/category/outer-banks-news/

Boone is officially ‘America’s Best Small Mountain Town’, according to Travel + Leisure. Just last month, Boone was featured in Our State Magazine as the ‘Top Coolest Mountain Town’ to visit in North Carolina this Summer.

The Winston-Salem Open continues thru this Saturday (Aug 23)

at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex. www.winstonsalemopen.com/

Friday Night: High School Football (Week One)

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_cc213f1c-4898-4212-bd7f-ccc6820d3258.html

West Forsyth at Davie

Glenn at East Forsyth

*Reynolds hosting North Forsyth (at their new on-campus stadium)

Reagan hosting Mt Tabor

Parkland at Carver

Oak Grove at Ledford

North Davidson hosting West Stokes

Mt Airy hosting Starmount

Elkin hosting Surry Central

South Stokes at North Wilkes

After the game, join Dave on CrossRoad Radio tonight at 10pm

and Saturday night (10pm – 1am) on WBFJ

(FINAL SATURDAY) ‘Saturday Summer hours’ at select NC-DMV thru Aug 23

Walk-in services (8am – noon on Saturday mornings) at specific DMV locations.

No appointments necessary. DMV offices across the Piedmont Triad include…

www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2025/2025-03-31-ncdmv-office-hours-expand-april-7.aspx

Winston-Salem South – 2001 Silas Creek Parkway…Kernersville – 810A N. Main Street

Greensboro – 2391 Coliseum Blvd…Salisbury – 5780 S. Main Street

Two of the Triad’s five broadcast television network stations — High Point’s WGHP and Greensboro’s WFMY — could be under the same ownership if federal regulators approve Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s $6.2 billion cash offer for Tegna Inc. The media companies announced their planned transaction earlier in the week. Nexstar has owned WGHP Fox8 since September 2019. Meanwhile, Tegna has owned WFMY since June 2015 when Gannett split into two separate companies.https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article_4a9d1579-32d8-5b6a-9cc0-946348c8dc2f.html

Longtime Charlotte Motor Speedway President and GM “Humpy” Wheeler died peacefully of natural causes on Thursday surrounded by his family. He was 86. *Press Release

Sweet Tea: Secret ingredient

Many of the steps in making sweet tea are universal; like boiling the water, adding the tea bags and sugar to taste. However, Southern Living suggesting a pinch of baking soda – to keep your tea looking clear and tasting smooth.

https://www.southernliving.com/food/drinks/how-to-make-the-best-sweet-tea

ED emailed this morning…

“You never knew about a pinch of soda in boiling tea?

I guess that backwoods country life I grew up in taught me all the good stuff”