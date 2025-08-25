Monday News for August 25, 2025

Back-to-School for students

Davidson, Davie, Thomasville City, Randolph, Wilkes and Guilford.

Back-to-School: BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

Over 50 people gathered at Center Church in the Welcome community this morning to pray over students, staff and parents for the upcoming school year!

Sunset at 7:57pm tonight, no more 8pm sunsets until April 20, 2026

Four months (122 days) till Christmas day.

Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Lattes return on Tuesday (Aug 26)

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

Utility crews are (were) on the scene due to a downed tree earlier this morning.

West End Blvd is CLOSED near Louie and Honey (400 Block of West End)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, August 25, 2025

Trinity UMC on West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, Liberty Dr in Thomasville = 3 –7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Monday humor…

‘Our church serves two kinds of coffee:

Regular and Lamentations—that’s what we call decaf.

It looks like coffee, but the joy has departed’

Great to have Craig Church in-studio this morning sharing more about FaithFest.

FaithFest 2025 coming up September 12 – 13 in Wilkesboro!

Phil Wickham, Josiah Queen, Zach Williams, Leanna Crawford, Terrian, and more.

Pastor Greg Laurie will share the Good News both nights!

Limited number of tickets available. Details at www.faithfestnc.com

Seeing double?? AppalCART (like APPLE-CART), Watauga County’s public transportation, has a new ‘ride’ traveling through Boone – a double-decker bus.

Anyone can ride for FREE. AppalCART Director Craig Hughes says that the new double decker bus holds up to 100 passengers (double the number of passengers than normal buses). Hughes is hoping more individuals will utilize the AppalCART to maneuver crowded Boone thoroughfares like King Street and Blowing Rock Road.

https://theappalachianonline.com/appalcart-adds-double-decker-bus-to-its-fleet/

Please continue to pray for the four individuals severely injured in that ‘coffee food truck’ explosion outside the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem last Wednesday morning.

All four individuals with ‘Given Coffee’ food truck are being treated for burns.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_60f2b32c-4e42-43ad-b969-506a999a1135.html

It brings me joy. Quentin Hines Jr he isn’t old enough to drive but he loves ‘mowing’.

“Cutting grass is really a way for me to release all my stress,” said 12 year old Quentin. He’s been fascinated by yardwork since he was a toddler – watching his late grandfather mow the yard. “Once I started offering to cut the grass for the seniors (in his neighborhood), that’s when God actually (blessed) me with a zero-turn [mower] and my other equipment,” he says. Donations to his GoFundMe page paid for a $4,000 riding lawn mower for his business. So far, he’s raised over $8,000. Just by helping others!

Queen City News: https://myfox8.com/news/good-news/this-north-carolina-12-year-old-runs-a-lawnmowing-business/?