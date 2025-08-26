Tuesday News for August 26, 2025

Tis the season for Pumpkin Spice.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks TODAY (Aug 26). Retailers including Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme, Trader Joe’s and even Bath n Body Works are once again providing Pumpkin Spice offerings. Fall officially begins on September 22 😊

The LOW this morning at Mt. Mitchell was 42°, with a Wind Chill of 36° degrees.

*Mt Mitchell, with a height of 6,684 feet, is in Yancey County about 35 miles northeast Asheville. Source: National Weather Service

Are you drinking enough water? According to a new study, hydration is key when it comes to managing stress. If you drink less than seven cups (or 1.5 liters) of water per day – research showed an increased in stress-related health issues for both men and women. *Study published in Journal of Applied Physiology.

https://www.foxnews.com/health/not-drinking-enough-water-floods-your-body-harmful-stress-hormones?

High Point University broke ground Monday on a $100 million dollar library set to open in 2027. The Library will stand four stories tall, span 150,000 square feet, and is being funded in part by a ‘sizeable’ gift from the Charman family.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/high-point-university-charman-library-groundbreaking/83-b085e476-970a-44a1-80d6-e677b071387b?

(Forsyth County) Hundreds of students across several high schools walked out of class on Monday, in a show of solidarity to the mass layoff of educators currently happening in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The school board voted last week to lay off up to 275 people and eliminate about 350 positions, a move that will save the school district $18.2 million dollars.

Interim Superintendent Catty Moore said that without the cuts, the school district would be unable to pay its bills and make payroll in October.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_4eee286b-28bc-4f8d-b8fc-36b051097bfe.html

The Educator Warehouse in Winston-Salem, offering teachers a convenient one-stop BTS supply shopping experience for FREE, is open this afternoon from 3:30 – 5:30pm.

Volunteers always needed! Questions: Karel Chandler at (336) 817-1673

The Educator Warehouse, located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in WS, is open every Tuesday and Thursday (3:30-5:30pm). www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/page/educator-warehouse.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Atrium Health WFB / Internal Medicine on Westchester Drive (HP) = 10am – 2pm

Brookstown Inn in downtown Winston Salem = 1pm – 5pm

River Landing in Colfax = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Psychological studies have shown that we remember insults for up to 20 years.

while compliments fade after just 30 days.

www.linkedin.com/posts/kararindam_thehistorycore-negativitybias-neurosciencefacts-activity

“Kind words are like honey, sweet to the soul and healthy for the body”

Proverbs 16:24 NLT

Lexington Academy is a nine-week program where “participants get to visit all of our city departments and learn about why and how the city provides the services it does,” according to Rebecca Hart, facilitator of Lexington Academy.

Lexington Academy is FREE and open to any city resident age 16 or older.

Participants are required to attend at least seven of the nine classes to qualify for ‘graduation’. Don’t worry about dinner, a meal will be provided for each meeting session.

Sessions will be held Thursday evenings (5:30-8:30pm) from Sept. 11-Nov. 13. You can sign up through this Friday, Aug 29.www.lexingtonnc.gov/government/mayor-council/lexington-academy

Please continue to pray for the four individuals severely injured in that ‘coffee food truck’ explosion outside the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem last Wednesday morning.

All four individuals with ‘Given Coffee’ food truck are being treated for burns.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_60f2b32c-4e42-43ad-b969-506a999a1135.html

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologizing for an accidental shelling of Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip that claimed the lives of 20 people, including five journalists, according to media reports.

https://cbn.com/news/israel/netanyahu-apologizes-journalists-killed-hospital-hamas-using-hospitals-command-centers

Old Richmond Grill is shutting down its kitchen, but not its restaurant.

The latest owners Chris and Jess Sostaita have found an unusual solution to an unusual situation. Starting next Tuesday (Sept 2), they will do all of the cooking – except for the desserts – out of the Old Richmond Grill food truck, which they will park outside the restaurant located in Pfafftown. Customers will still be able to sit down in the restaurant and eat. The Old Richmond Grill has been around since 1955.

*Source: Michael Hastings, Winston-Salem Journal https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/article

A Bigger-Than-Life Festival? Uwharrie Bigfoot Festival happening this weekend (Friday – Sunday) at Denton FarmPark. Hours / ticket info at the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Ticket info: $15 daily. FREE for children 10 and younger. A three-day pass is $30.

Hours are Friday: noon-10pm. Saturday: 9am – 9pm. Sunday: 9am – 6pm.

INFO: uwharrie-bigfoot.com or search for the Uwharrie Bigfoot Festival on Facebook