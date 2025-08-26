Tis the season for Pumpkin Spice (deals / offerings)
Tis the season for Pumpkin Spice.
Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks TODAY (Aug 26). Retailers including Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Krispy Kreme, Trader Joe’s and even Bath & Body Works are once again providing Pumpkin Spice offerings. Fall officially begins on September 22 😊
- Starbucks– Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is the OG of the season — but you’ll also find the return of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte on the menu this fall, as well as the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. If you prefer to play barista in the comfort of your own home, you can also find the official Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer in grocery stores, as well as ready-to-drink Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccinos. Bags of official Starbucks fall-flavored coffee grounds will roll out for the season, too, with some already available at Target.
- Dunkin’– Dunkin’ has released its fall menu, including Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Lattes, Pumpkin Donuts, Iced Pumpkin Loaf Cakes and lots of other seasonal flavors. Dunkin’s collab with Goldfish — the limited-edition Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams — is also returning to grocery shelves this fall after taking a break in 2024.
- McDonald’s– McDonald’s is bringing back its own version of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee this season, beginning Aug. 29. You can also indulge in the return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin & Crème Pie for a perfectly paired fall treat.
- Dairy Queen– Dairy Queen is launching its limited-edition fall treats menu on Aug. 29. It includes the return of the beloved Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and introduces the Caramel Toffee Cookie Blizzard and a Maple Cookie Shake, too. (Bonus: DQ Rewards members can get a small Blizzard treat for just 85 cents in the DQ app from Sept. 8–21 in celebration of DQ’s 85th anniversary!)
- Krispy Kreme– Krispy Kreme kicked off their pumpkin spice collection way back on Aug. 11, including the Original Glazed Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut as well as pumpkin spice lattes and coffees.
Pumpkin Spice Foods and Snacks
- Trader Joe’s – Trader Joe’s is always a favorite when it comes to fall flavors, and pumpkin products tend to crop up around late August. Shoppers can expect the return of favorites like pumpkin spiced Joe-Joe’s, muffins, pancake mix, yogurt and so much more. We’ve also spotted pumpkin cream cheese spread and pumpkin spice mini sheet cakes on shelves already!
Pumpkin Spice Drinks
- Keurig– Keurig brings the PSL vibes to your kitchen countertop with pumpkin spice K-Cups from Starbucks, Dunkin’, Green Mountain, Peet’s and Black Rifle Coffee Company, as well as Swiss Miss pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix.
Pumpkin Spice Beauty
- Bath & Body Works– Bath & Body Works just launched a new Glazed Pumpkin fragrance: a blend of vanilla glaze, caramel woods and pumpkin cream. You can enjoy it in the form of body wash, lotion, fragrance mist and more
For the most up-to-date list of Pumpkin Spice freebies, deals and limited-time offerings, make sure to check out RetailMeNot’s full roundup: https://www.retailmenot.com/blog/best-pumpkin-spice-food-drinks-and-products.html?clear