SUN@5 Light of the World (Aug 31)

‘Light of the World’, an animated film from ‘Salvation Poem Project’, in theaters Sept 5, 2025.

Wally and Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) learn more about the new faith-based animated film, ‘Light of the World’ from director John Shafer.

It’s AD 30 and everyone is expectantly awaiting the coming Messiah. While Jesus isn’t exactly what they imagined, there is something special about Jesus – the Light of the World.

John Shafer, director of the new animated film, ‘Light of the World’, gives a synopsis of the film, appropriate for all ages, with its main purpose as a Gospel outreach. John shares his unique ‘faith journey’ – and his fascination with animation. The world is hungry for Hope – look at all of the Faith-based projects in 2025. Light of the World will keep sharing the Hope of Jesus over the next 20 to 30 years!

Watch the movie trailer and discover resources online: lightoftheworld.com/

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

BIO: John Shafer has produced for television and film productions for over 33 years. His work on the CG series, Superbook from CBN, has been seen by millions of people in over 123 countries and is translated in over 56 languages.

Steve Rogers, director of special foods with the Carolina Classic Fair, encourages everyone to enter the ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ sponsored by your Family Station WBFJ!

There are two divisions: Adult division + Youth division (age 7-17)

The ‘WBFJ Heavenly Cake Contest’ (date) Friday night, October 10, 2025

*Sign up today. Deadline is September 1 at www.wbfj.org

carolinaclassicfair.com/competitive-entries/

The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3-12, 2025 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

