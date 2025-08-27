Wednesday News for August 27, 2025

Today (Wednesday) is…

Update: Students with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County will not come to school on September 15. The WS/FC Board of Education approved Sept 15 as a ‘teacher workday’ or re-organization day. The district is working to reduce its workforce by 344 positions in the coming weeks as it deals with an ongoing budget crisis.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-makes-sept-15-a-transition-day-amid-reduction-in-force-and-budget-crisis/65905703

*Rumblings of a WS/FC teacher walkout on social media in protest of mass layoffs that began last week. Hundreds of students from several high schools in the district have ‘walked out’ in support of teachers. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

Samaritan’s Purse growing its ‘airlift operations’ at PTI.

The non-profit relief organization has purchased a third jet and has plans to construct another building at PTI in Greensboro. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local

Back-to-School: BE ALERT. Reduce your speed in school zones.

And passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine.

This morning on the WBFJ Morning Show…

Thanks to Connie James, Project Engineer NC-DOT, for sharing more about an upcoming public meeting on September 11.

NC-DOT is hosting a drop-in style public meeting on September 11th for the proposed ‘bridge replacement’ of the 3rd, 4th, and 5th street bridges over Hwy 52 in Winston-Salem. Project # HB-0031. Date: Sept 11 between 4 – 6pm at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. Details https://publicinput.com/t14624

11 months ago, today…

Hurricane Helene bringing devastation to many in Western North Carolina.

Many great organizations rebuilding in the High Country including Samaritan’s Purse, Baptists on Mission and Anchor Ridge Ministries.

Anchor Ridge based in Wilkes County fights extreme poverty throughout the Appalachian Mountain Region while sharing the Love, Hope and Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Learn more about Anchor Ridge at https://anchorridge.org

John the Baptist sharing with them…

“If you have two coats, give one to someone who doesn’t have any.

If you have food, share it with someone else.” Luke 3:11 CEV

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Aug 27

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

Thomasville Aquatics and Community Center (Stadium Drive) = 10am – 6pm

Walkertown Fire Department on Main Street = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Some local healthcare systems are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr Chris Ohl, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said it’s not an alarming amount, yet about a third as large as last Summer’s COVID wave.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/some-local-hospitals-seeing-rise-covid-cases-atrium-cone/83

Lexington Academy is a nine-week program where “participants get to visit all of our city departments and learn about why and how the city provides the services it does,” according to Rebecca Hart, facilitator of Lexington Academy.

Lexington Academy is FREE and open to any city resident age 16 or older.

Participants are required to attend at least seven of the nine classes to qualify for ‘graduation’. Don’t worry about dinner, a meal will be provided for each meeting session.

Sessions will be held Thursday evenings (5:30-8:30pm) from Sept. 11-Nov. 13. You can sign up through this Friday, Aug 29.www.lexingtonnc.gov/government/mayor-council/lexington-academy

A Bigger-Than-Life Festival? Uwharrie Bigfoot Festival happening this weekend (Friday – Sunday) at Denton FarmPark. Hours / ticket info at the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Ticket info: $15 daily. FREE for children 10 and younger. A three-day pass is $30.

Hours are Friday: noon-10pm. Saturday: 9am – 9pm. Sunday: 9am – 6pm.

INFO: uwharrie-bigfoot.com or search for the Uwharrie Bigfoot

Before you go out of town…

Is your vehicle Road Trip Ready?

The most important thing to check before traveling = TIRES.

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car.

The experts with Consumer Reports stress the NEED to keep our vehicles clean as possible on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to function properly.