Wednesday Word

August 27, 2025

Recently, I was sitting in my car waiting on a family member at a medical appointment.  The vehicle was facing an area that is now a parking lot but was once part of the vibrant medical community.

 

In those buildings, I had my first root canal, we received prenatal care for all of our kids, I got stitches in my hand…among other things. And you probably did too…

 

Many important necessities of life were accomplished in that place. Hundreds of people made their living there. Now, not even a brick stands as a memorial to what was.  In its place – a parking lot – one of the necessaries of the past century. The nature of “valuable real estate” has no doubt changed.

 

Deep down, I guess this should provide some glimpse of hope.  Because each parking spot represents at least one person.  If accommodating people and their needs requires this type of expansion, who am I to choose otherwise?  Sure, there may be more economical and ecological ways to solve this issue.  But, in the immediate, people have needs…and these needs are being met at least on a surface level.

 

I’m not advocating for a layer of asphalt overtaking the world.  I am advocating for a deeper look at meeting the needs of those around us.  The greatest of these is the need for a Savior, the need of sins forgiven.  Let’s introduce them to the One who can meet EVERY need according to His riches in glory. When we are gripped by the greater awareness of such, are we willing “that all may know”? As a friend recently shared with me: not just serve them, but reach them too.

 

Just from looking at a parking lot? Who knows? God has used stranger things!

 

Wally

 

 

 

