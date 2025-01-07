SUN@5: Epic Love Story

Combining scripture + popular genres of music + social media to share the Gospel.

Beverly Moser, founder of ‘Epic Love Story’, shares more about this God-inspired project – setting the Bible to song, utilizing contributors worldwide – to infuse hope and healing to the nations.

Utilizing the power of music with scripture memorization!

In phase one, 66 songs will be released, each featuring a passage from the 66 books of the Bible to tell its overall ‘epic love story’.

Embracing the main message of 1 Corinthians 13, that LOVE is the greatest gift of all, and that it should be the priority of every Christian.

The first two songs were released in 2023 “Sovereign Lord” (Habakkuk 3:17-19) and “Priests” (Exodus 19:4-6).

Listen and learn more at https://epiclovestory.org/

Epic Love Story is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for January (2025)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 12, 2024)