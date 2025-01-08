Wednesday Word

A blank page, a clean slate, a fresh start. Something we all hope for in a new year. So, what do we do with that? Have we learned from the past how to approach the future? Do we see every encounter as an occasion for growth? Can we find the faith to overcome the fears that we fight?

There are many metaphors one could use to attach here. Sometimes it reminds me of the ballgame that goes into overtime. Everything you have accomplished to this point has been good enough, but the task has not been completed, the prize not won. So, you have been granted an extra opportunity to do that good work. Of course, the good news here is that that good work is God’s, not ours.

So, Buckle Up Buttercup! Regardless of the condition the game has given, we enter this new season with the full intent that every exertion of effort will be for “the prize of the high calling.” You might consider it the “Well Done Good Servant” Super Bowl.

Here’s to 2025 and the God Who holds it – and me!

“And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns.” Philippians 1:6