Thursday News for January 09, 2025

Below normal temperatures continue.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Triad from Friday afternoon thru Saturday morning. Wintry mix (likely snow). Some accumulation is possible. *Listen for winter weather updates from the National Weather Service on WBFJ!

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

The search continues for Mr Kim Whitehurst, the 69 year old white male, who was last seen leaving his residence on Reynolda Road early Sunday morning.

Whitehurst, who suffers from cognitive impairments, was last seen wearing a brown jacket, white T-shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, gray slides and glasses.

Tip Line: 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Please pray for Mr Whitehurst’s safe return…

Do you have a Big Lots gift card? The company is stressing to use it before next Thursday (January 16) due to the store’s liquidation process. -Press Release

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, January 9, 2025

Clemmons Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30om

Stokes Family YMCA in King = 1:30pm – 6pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Tips: Simple things that help us all stay healthy

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness. *And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

The January meeting of High Point Heroes Club is planned for this Friday (Jan 10).

The event: Movie night at the AMC in High Point. All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483

Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov to RSVP.

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

Winter Weather Update…

The Elkin Farmers Market will be CLOSED this Saturday due to bad weather.

The Peanut House, a well-known local hot-dog and peanut business, will close its physical location this Monday – at the intersection of N. Patterson Ave and Indiana Avenue – after losing their lease.

Good News: The Peanut House, owned by the Watson family, is not going out of business completely. Marian Watson, who co-owns the business with several of her siblings, plans to continue selling peanuts at Winston-Salem State football games and Bowman Gray races, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

*The Peanut House dates to 1959 when pastor R.T. Watson and his wife, Reecie Lee Watson, bought 25 pounds of peanuts and a roaster in Philadelphia. The Watsons relocated to Winston-Salem, they continued their peanut business.

An investigation is underway after school districts across the world including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were impacted by a cybersecurity ‘breach’. According to PowerSchool, the incident is contained, and it does not anticipate any data being shared or made public. www.wxii12.com/

“Apocalyptic” A word used to describe the scenes of fire-scorched Southern California. At least five people have lost their lives. The seaside neighborhood of Pacific Palisades has been devastated. The Palisades Fire, which has consumed more than 17,200 acres with zero containment, has destroyed at least 1,000 structures. CNN Real-Time Updates https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/los-angeles-wildfires-palisades-eaton-california-01-09-25-hnk/index.html

The Funeral service for Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan (hoe-RAN) was held this afternoon (2pm) at Westover Church in Greensboro.

The service concluded with a 21-gun salute.

Greensboro police have started a memorial fund with 100% of the proceeds to benefit

Officer Horan’s immediate family. https://helpahero.com/campaign/greensboro-police-officer-michael-t-horan

A memorial ride is being planned for February.

Horan was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024…

National Day of Mourning: The nation remembers former President Jimmy Carter.

As part of the observation, all Post Office locations are CLOSED today, and no delivery.

The New York Stock Exchange will not trade today.

After Carter’s state funeral in Washington, DC…

A private celebration of life service at Maranatha Baptist Church at 3:30pm

*Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, is where the former president taught Sunday school for decades. Carter will be buried next to his wife (Rosalynn), beneath a willow tree at their home in Plains.

Miss Rosalynn passed away in Nov 2023. Jimmy Carter passed away Dec 29 at the age of 100.

Note: Around 5:15pm: There will be a U.S. Navy ‘missing man formation’ flyover in honor of Carter’s naval service and time as commander in chief, followed by a private graveside ceremony. https://cbn.com/news/us/watch-live-jimmy-carters-funeral-events-happening-today

Source: Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, the group tasked with coordinating state funerals.