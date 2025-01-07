WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Human Trafficking Awareness Events in January

Human Trafficking Awareness Events in January

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’) is hosting several awareness events in the Triad.

https://www.nchtrc.org/events

 

Human Trafficking Simulation (event) Friday morning (January 10) from 9am – noon in Lexington (415 Lee Smith Street).

Hosted by Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’) along with the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina

This eye-opening in-person event aims to raise awareness about the reality of human trafficking. Through interactive activities and real-life scenarios, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by survivors when leaving a trafficking situation and the importance of ‘trauma informed care’.

Sign up to attend: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c7ad4b76-1888-43b2-9754

https://www.nchtrc.org/events

 

‘Raising Awareness about the Realities of Human Trafficking’ – Parent Education Night hosted by Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’)

Monday, January 13, 2025 from 6pm – 8pm in Thomasville (Mt Pleasant Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Road).  FREE and open to all parents, guardians, and community members.

Learn about the warning signs of trafficking.              Common tactics traffickers use to target children and teens.  Practical strategies to help prevent exploitation.                              Local resources and support – available for parents and families.         *This event will feature a moving firsthand account from a parent of a human trafficking survivor.

RSVP today to secure your spot: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/parent-education-night

https://www.nchtrc.org/events

 

 *January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5: Epic Love Story

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

‘March for Life ‘in DC set for Jan 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
January 7, 2025

Tuesday News for January 07, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 7, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
January 7, 2025

Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

wbfj-verne
January 6, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.