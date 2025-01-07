Human Trafficking Awareness Events in January

Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’) is hosting several awareness events in the Triad.

https://www.nchtrc.org/events

Human Trafficking Simulation (event) Friday morning (January 10) from 9am – noon in Lexington (415 Lee Smith Street).

Hosted by Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’) along with the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina

This eye-opening in-person event aims to raise awareness about the reality of human trafficking. Through interactive activities and real-life scenarios, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by survivors when leaving a trafficking situation and the importance of ‘trauma informed care’.

Sign up to attend: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c7ad4b76-1888-43b2-9754

‘Raising Awareness about the Realities of Human Trafficking’ – Parent Education Night hosted by Human Trafficking Resource Center (formerly ‘Triad Ladder of Hope’)

Monday, January 13, 2025 from 6pm – 8pm in Thomasville (Mt Pleasant Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Road). FREE and open to all parents, guardians, and community members.

Learn about the warning signs of trafficking. Common tactics traffickers use to target children and teens. Practical strategies to help prevent exploitation. Local resources and support – available for parents and families. *This event will feature a moving firsthand account from a parent of a human trafficking survivor.

RSVP today to secure your spot: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/parent-education-night

*January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month