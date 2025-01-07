‘March for Life ‘in DC set for Jan 24, 2025

WHAT'S NEW
January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*Sanctity of Life Sunday is celebrated on January 19, 2025

 

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC will take place on Friday, January 24.  Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.

This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March”, reflecting on the basic truth that inspires the pro-life cause: every human life – including the unborn and their mothers – is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection. Info at https://marchforlife.org/

2025 Schedule

11am = Pre-Rally Concert featuring ‘Unspoken’

Noon = Rally

March for Life around 1pm

 

The fight for Life continues.  On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court rightfully overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, finding no constitutional right to abortion. Post Dobbs, the power to protect the unborn has been returned to us, on the state level, through our elected representatives both at the state and federal level.

 

