Tuesday News for January 07, 2025

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through Friday.

Helping those in need. The city of Greensboro has activated its White Flag ‘warming centers’ again tonight. Greensboro activates these centers – at Greensboro Urban Ministry and Glenwood Recreation Center – when temperatures drop below 32 degrees or if freezing precipitation is in the forecast. *The rec center accepts adults with children, while the ministry provides shelter for men and women. You can contact the Glenwood Rec Center at 336-373-2929 or Greensboro Urban Ministry at 336-271-5959.

https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/20289/36?backlist=%2F

The Dwelling in downtown Winston-Salem offers a nightly ‘warming space’ from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. now through the end of February. The facility is not set up for sleeping but does offer hot drinks and soup. Note: the Dwelling does offer sleeping shelters for women at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church and for mothers with children at Calvary Moravian Church. Volunteer and support info: https://www.thedwellingws.org/wintershelter

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Central Baptist Church (Highway 68, Oak Ridge) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Anderson R/C (Mendenhall St, Thomasville) = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

*Danbury Public Library – Blood Drive has been POSTPONED

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

A dirty car can be dangerous? With all that rain (over the past month), all of our cars constantly stay ‘dirty’. Consumer Reports stresses keeping your car clean, especially if your vehicle is newer. Due to a newer car’s advanced safety systems, they rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

*Check your tire pressure monthly, along with looking at tire tread.And of course, always keep a full tank of gas, and if you drive an EV, don’t let the charge fall below 20%.

Remembering Jimmy Carter.

Former President Jimmy Carter will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, later this evening through Thursday morning. The Capitol will be open to the public ahead of Carter’s funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

Thursday, January 9 will be a National Day of Mourning.

Jimmy Carter passed away last Sunday (Dec 29) at the age of 100. https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/jimmy-carter-lies-in-state-01-07-25/index.html

You may have noticed that your Chick-fil-A waffle fries may taste ‘different’.

Chick-Fil-A recently announced, “a slight adjustment” to its Waffle fries recipe! They are now being coated with ‘pea starch’ to make them “stay crispier, longer”.

https://people.com/chick-fil-a-changes-waffle-fries-recipe-customers-not-happy-8769033

Sauer Brands, the parent company of Duke’s Mayo, is being sold to a private equity firm. Sauer Brands was founded in Richmond, Virginia, back in 1887.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/business/dukes-mayo-parent-company-sold-by-charlotte-firm/

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

The January meeting of High Point Heroes Club is happening this Friday, January 10. The event: movie night at the AMC in High Point. Just email Timpani Troxler at timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov to RSVP and to make a ‘movie’ request.

All events are FREE. 336 – 883 – 3483

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired + active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month. Details at wbfj.fm

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

A new advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General categorizes alcohol consumption as the “third leading preventable cause of cancer” in the country.

The report summarized, in part, that “alcohol use is very common. In 2019-2020, 72% of U.S. adults reported they consumed one or more drinks per week, but less than half of U.S. adults are aware of the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.”

https://cbn.com/news/health/surgeon-general-calls-cancer-warning-alcohol-its-tied-seven-possible-diseases

Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man…

Mr Kim Whitehurst was last seen heading north on Reynolda Road (near the McDonald’s) in Winston-Salem on Sunday. Mr Whitehurst is a 69-year-old white man standing at 6-foot-2 weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, gray slides and glasses.

Whitehurst, who is traveling on foot, suffers from a cognitive impairment.

– Anyone with any information is urged to contact Winston-Salem Police

at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Simple things that help us all stay healthy…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*Sanctity of Life Sunday is celebrated on January 19, 2025

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC will take place on Friday, January 24.

Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Unspoken’.

This year’s theme: “Life: Why We March”, reflecting on the basic truth that inspires the pro-life cause: every human life – including the unborn and their mothers – is beautiful, has unique dignity, and worthy of protection. Info at https://marchforlife.org/

The fight for Life continues. On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court rightfully overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, finding no constitutional right to abortion. Post Dobbs, the power to protect the unborn has been returned to us, on the state level, through our elected representatives both at the state and federal level.

‘March for Life’ in Washington, DC (2025 Schedule)

11am = Pre-Rally Concert featuring ‘Unspoken’

Noon = Rally

March for Life around 1pm